Realme 5 Pro to go on sale at 12PM today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, features

The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Realme 5 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 in India. If you are still planning to purchase the Realme 5 Pro smartphone, then read on to know the offers on this device.

  • Published: September 23, 2019 9:35 AM IST
The Realme 5 Pro will go on sale once again at 12:00PM in India. The smartphone will be available through Flipkart and Realme.com. A few days back, the company confirmed that it sold over 1,30,000 units of Realme 5 Pro during the first sale earlier this month. If you are still planning to purchase the Realme 5 Pro smartphone, then read on to know the offers on this device. Besides, Realme just recently announced that its Realme Festive Days sale for Diwali will be live from September 29. The brand will be offering discounts and deals on almost all the Realme phones.

Realme 5 Pro price in India, sale offers

Realme 5 Pro comes in three different storage variants in India. The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 13,999, while the 6GB + 64GB variant cost Rs 14,999. The top-end 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will be available for Rs 16,999. On Flipkart, customers can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. On Realme.com, there is a 7 percent SuperCash worth Rs 750 via MobiKwik.

Realme Festive Days sale to start from September 29; Diwali offers, details teased

Realme Festive Days sale to start from September 29; Diwali offers, details teased

Realme 5 Pro features, specifications

As for the specifications, the Realme phone features a 6.3-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by a Snapdragon 712 mobile platform. During the sale, the Realme 5 Pro will be available with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB expandable storage. However, the USP of this device is the quad rear camera setup. There is a 48-megapixel main Sony IMX586 sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. There is also dual 2-megapixel sensors for dedicated macro photography and depth sensing.

For selfies, Realme 5 Pro relies on a 16-megapixel shooter placed inside a waterdrop-style notch. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It supports connectivity features like WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. Realme 5 Pro packs a 4,035mAh battery and supports 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging. During the sale, the Realme 5 Pro will be available in two different color variants, including Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green.

Features Realme 5 Pro
Price Rs 13,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,035mAh

  • Published Date: September 23, 2019 9:35 AM IST

