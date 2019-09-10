comscore Realme 5 Pro to go on sale tomorrow: Price in India, offers, specifications
Realme 5 Pro to go on sale tomorrow: Price in India, offers, specifications and more

  • Published: September 10, 2019 4:50 PM IST
Realme 5 Pro Review 7

The Realme 5 Pro will go on sale tomorrow at 12:00PM. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Realme’s online store. The Realme 5 Pro falls under the Chinese company’s Realme 5 series, which offer a quad rear camera setup. Besides, the standard Realme 5 phone will go on sale tonight at 8:00PM. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Realme phone.

Realme 5 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Realme 5 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999, which is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM an 64GB storage cost Rs 14,999. There is also a top-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which will cost Rs 16,999. As for the sale offers, you can get Rs 750 instant discount with HDFC Bank credit cards. One can also get an extra Rs 250 off on debit and credit card EMI transactions on Flipkart.

Buyers can also avail complete mobile protection at Rs 99 and no-cost EMI option up to 6 months. Furthermore, customers can also get Paytm First benefits of up to Rs 20,000 on the purchase of the Realme phone via Paytm. In addition, there is also a Rs 2,000 cashback offer, which one will be able to avail on Realme.com using Paytm UPI. Lastly, Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 7,000.

Realme 5 Pro specifications, features

The Realme 5 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The panel operates at 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. The device is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, which is backed by up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. In terms of optics, there is a quad-camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro mode.

Watch: Realme Factory Visit: How Realme phones are assembled, drop test and more

For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The company has also added a big 4,035mAh battery under the hood. It also offers support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. The Realme 5 Pro also offers splash-resistant design, which means it can handle accidental spills or light rains. The phone ships with Android 9 Pie OS with Color OS skin on top.

Features Realme 5 Pro
Price 13999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,035mAh

