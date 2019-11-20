Realme 5 Pro update rolling out in India

Realme has started rolling out latest security patch update for the Realme 5 Pro in India. The update brings several optimizations along with front camera nightscape mode support. It introduces November 2019 Android security patch in 2.81GB size update with build number RMX1971EX_11_A.13.

The latest Realme 5 Pro update is based on Android Pie with ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. It is available to download via the stable OTA channel for users in India (via Gadgets360). Realme mentions camera optimizations in dark environments, a frame drop issue in a particular game and improved power consumption in the changelog. So, just like every other OTA update, you will either be prompted to download the update automatically via a push notification. Alternatively, the availability of the update can be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

To recall, the Realme 5 series was launched in India in August this year. One of the biggest highlights of the Realme 5 series is the quad rear camera setup. The Realme 5 Pro cost Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999. The top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model price has been set at Rs 16,999.

Realme 5 Pro features, specifications

As for the specifications, the Realme phone features a 6.3-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by a Snapdragon 712 mobile platform. During the sale, the Realme 5 Pro will be available with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB expandable storage. However, the USP of this device is the quad rear camera setup. There is a 48-megapixel main Sony IMX586 sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. There is also dual 2-megapixel sensors for dedicated macro photography and depth sensing.

Watch Video: How Realme phones are made (Noida Factory Visit)

For selfies, Realme 5 Pro relies on a 16-megapixel shooter placed inside a waterdrop-style notch. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It supports connectivity features like WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. Realme 5 Pro packs a 4,035mAh battery and supports 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging.