Realme 5 Pro update rolling out with June security patch

Realme has started rolling out a new software update for its Realme 5 Pro device in India. The update brings in the latest June 2020 Android security patch along with several new features, bug fixes, and system-level improvements for the smartphone. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 with 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G80 chipset goes on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

The latest update for the Realme 5 Pro handset bumps up the software version to RMX1971_11_C.04. The OTA firmware is about 469 MB in size and is available to download from the Realme official website. The new software runs on the latest Android 10 OS-based on top of Realme UI v1.0. Also Read - Realme C11 with model number RMX2185 spotted on certification websites; details

Update Changelog

As per the changelog, the new update brings the Realme PaySa and Realme Link application to the smartphone. It also added a Battery charging animation, and a charging decimal display on the lock screen while charging. Realme has further modified the default state of power-saving mode auto-off switch and made some partial changes with the screen brightness reduction switch in power-saving mode. Also Read - Realme 3, Realme 3i gets a new software update in India with several new features and bug fixes

The update comes with optimizations on the transparency of the slide back gesture and screen recording icon size. The latest June 2020 security patch additionally fixes a host of security vulnerabilities in the devices. The Realme 5 Pro OTA update is rolling out in stages. So, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternately, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Realme 5 Pro features, specifications

To recall, the Realme 5 Pro was launched with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back. That includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two dedicated depth and macro sensors.

The Realme 5 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and Adreno 616 GPU. It packs a 4,035-mAh battery and also comes with 20W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

