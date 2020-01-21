Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, has started rolling out a new software update for its Realme 5 Pro users. The new update brings the latest January 2020 Android security patch to the device along with some major bug fixes for known issues.

The Realme 5 Pro January 2020 Android security update carries the software Build version RMX1971EX_11_A.16, and is about 2.85GB in size. The new software update still doesn’t bring Android 10 OS, although Realme has already begun working on it.

As per the changelog, the new update fixes some major issues in VoLTE call drops for Reliance Jio users. It also brings a fix for third-party apps automatically getting cleaned up in the background while the device is locked, RealmeUpdates reports.

The January 2020 security patch with the update further fixes a severe vulnerability in the device. enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device. The company is likely to roll out this January 2020 security patch to more Realme devices in the coming weeks.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all Realme 5 Pro units. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> Software Update menu.

Realme 5 Pro features, specifications

Realme 5 Pro smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two dedicated 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors.

The Realme 5 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and Adreno 616 GPU. It packs a 4,035mAh battery with Fingerprint support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.