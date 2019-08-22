comscore Realme 5 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro: What's different between the two devices?
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 5 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro: What's different
News

Realme 5 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro: What's different

News

Realme 5 Pro is being launched just three months after the launch of Realme 3 Pro. The big difference is in the cameras. Here is what's different between the two devices.

  • Published: August 22, 2019 5:20 PM IST
Realme 5 Pro First Impressions 2

Realme 5 Pro was launched in India this week alongside the Realme 5. The smartphone is being introduced as the successor to Realme 3 Pro. For those keeping count, the new device comes in just three months. Thus, it does not bring any major changes. However, if you are interested in cameras then there is a total of five cameras. So, here is a look at what has changed between the Realme 5 Pro and the Realme 3 Pro:

Cameras

The big change between Realme 5 Pro and Realme 3 Pro can be seen in cameras. The new device has four cameras on the back and one at the front. The main camera on the back is a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. Realme has equipped two 2-megapixel sensors on the back for portrait and macro shots. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel shooter. In comparison, Realme 3 Pro comes with a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel setup on the back. For selfies, there is a 25-megapixel camera.

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions: Seems like the Real Leap

Also Read

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions: Seems like the Real Leap

Design and Display

Realme has built its reputation around offering unique design at an affordable price point. With Realme 5 Pro, the company is continuing to maintain that legacy. The smartphone brings a new crystal design that looks much nicer and more comfortable to hold than its predecessor. Both devices feature same 6.3-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. The company has trimmed the water drop display notch. This makes the smartphone a bit compact in dimensions.

Specifications

Three months is rather short period of time to bring major changes. Realme 5 Pro just proves that notion. It uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, which is an upgrade over Snapdragon 710 seen on its predecessor. The SD712 shares the same architecture as SD710 but boosts clock frequency to 2.3GHz. It also uses the same Adreno 616 GPU so gaming performance won’t be that much different, either. The network components are also ideal thus offering same data speeds.

Realme 5 Pro is being offered in three different storage variants. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a 6GB RAM variant offering 64GB storage. The 8GB RAM variant, on the other hand, bumps storage to 128GB. It packs a 4,035mAh battery as opposed to 4,045mAh seen on Realme 3 Pro.

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: What’s different

Also Read

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: What’s different

Price

While Realme’s new smartphone makes a leap to quad camera system, it does not make that leap in price. It is still available starting at Rs 13,999. Realme 3 Pro, on the other hand, has received a price cut. If you own a Realme 3 Pro then the new device might not appeal to you. However, if you are looking for a new device, Realme 5 Pro looks like a good choice.

Features Realme 3 Pro Realme 5 Pro
Price 13999 13999
Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 25MP 16MP
Battery 4,045mAh 4,035mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro

13999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710 SoC
16MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: August 22, 2019 5:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Realme 5 vs Realme 3: What's different
News
Realme 5 vs Realme 3: What's different
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, Tab A (2017) Android Pie update rolling out now

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, Tab A (2017) Android Pie update rolling out now

PUBG Mobile: We have all been pronuncing the name Dacia wrong

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: We have all been pronuncing the name Dacia wrong

Apple iPhone 2019 lineup may support smaller Apple Pencil

News

Apple iPhone 2019 lineup may support smaller Apple Pencil

Realme 5 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro: What's different?

News

Realme 5 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro: What's different?

Most Popular

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Realme 5 vs Realme 3: What's different

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, Tab A (2017) Android Pie update rolling out now

Apple iPhone 2019 lineup may support smaller Apple Pencil

Realme 5 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro: What's different?

Spotify extends its Premium free trial period to 3 months: All you need to know

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 5 vs Realme 3: What's different

News

Realme 5 vs Realme 3: What's different
Realme 5 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro: What's different?

News

Realme 5 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro: What's different?
Realme's upcoming UI will reportedly come to all Realme smartphones

News

Realme's upcoming UI will reportedly come to all Realme smartphones
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in August 2019

Top Products

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in August 2019
Realme 5 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30

News

Realme 5 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung ने पेश किया Galaxy A30s और Galaxy A50s स्मार्टफोन, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi Poco F1 की पहली Anniversary पर मिल रहा है 2 हजार रुपये का एक्सट्रा एक्सचेंज

Paytm ने Sheroes से मिलाया हाथ, महिलाओं के लिए बनाएंगे खास सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म

आर्थिक मंदी का असर स्मार्टफोन्स की बिक्री पर नहीं : शाओमी

अगले महीने लॉन्च हो सकता है 108-मेगापिक्सल कैमरा वाला Mi MIX 4 स्मार्टफोन

News

Realme 5 vs Realme 3: What's different
News
Realme 5 vs Realme 3: What's different
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, Tab A (2017) Android Pie update rolling out now

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, Tab A (2017) Android Pie update rolling out now
Apple iPhone 2019 lineup may support smaller Apple Pencil

News

Apple iPhone 2019 lineup may support smaller Apple Pencil
Realme 5 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro: What's different?

News

Realme 5 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro: What's different?
Spotify extends its Premium free trial period to 3 months: All you need to know

News

Spotify extends its Premium free trial period to 3 months: All you need to know