Realme 5 Pro was launched in India this week alongside the Realme 5. The smartphone is being introduced as the successor to Realme 3 Pro. For those keeping count, the new device comes in just three months. Thus, it does not bring any major changes. However, if you are interested in cameras then there is a total of five cameras. So, here is a look at what has changed between the Realme 5 Pro and the Realme 3 Pro:

Cameras

The big change between Realme 5 Pro and Realme 3 Pro can be seen in cameras. The new device has four cameras on the back and one at the front. The main camera on the back is a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. Realme has equipped two 2-megapixel sensors on the back for portrait and macro shots. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel shooter. In comparison, Realme 3 Pro comes with a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel setup on the back. For selfies, there is a 25-megapixel camera.

Design and Display

Realme has built its reputation around offering unique design at an affordable price point. With Realme 5 Pro, the company is continuing to maintain that legacy. The smartphone brings a new crystal design that looks much nicer and more comfortable to hold than its predecessor. Both devices feature same 6.3-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. The company has trimmed the water drop display notch. This makes the smartphone a bit compact in dimensions.

Specifications

Three months is rather short period of time to bring major changes. Realme 5 Pro just proves that notion. It uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, which is an upgrade over Snapdragon 710 seen on its predecessor. The SD712 shares the same architecture as SD710 but boosts clock frequency to 2.3GHz. It also uses the same Adreno 616 GPU so gaming performance won’t be that much different, either. The network components are also ideal thus offering same data speeds.

Realme 5 Pro is being offered in three different storage variants. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a 6GB RAM variant offering 64GB storage. The 8GB RAM variant, on the other hand, bumps storage to 128GB. It packs a 4,035mAh battery as opposed to 4,045mAh seen on Realme 3 Pro.

Price

While Realme’s new smartphone makes a leap to quad camera system, it does not make that leap in price. It is still available starting at Rs 13,999. Realme 3 Pro, on the other hand, has received a price cut. If you own a Realme 3 Pro then the new device might not appeal to you. However, if you are looking for a new device, Realme 5 Pro looks like a good choice.

Features Realme 3 Pro Realme 5 Pro Price 13999 13999 Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 25MP 16MP Battery 4,045mAh 4,035mAh

