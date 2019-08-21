Just Yesterday, Realme launched Realme 5 Pro smartphone in India, alongside the standard Realme 5. The Pro version is a successor to the Realme 3 Pro device, which was launched earlier this year. The key highlights of the handset are quad rear cameras with a 48-megapixel Sony sensor, Snapdragon 712 SoC, edge-to-edge screen and more. The Realme 5 Pro will be seen competing against Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M30. Here is a look at how they stack up against each other.

Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Galaxy M30: Price in India

The Realme 5 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs 13,999. This price is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB + 64GB variant cost Rs 14,999, while 8GB + 128GB configuration is priced at Rs 16,999. It will go on sale starting September 4. The Vivo Z1 Pro price in India starts from Rs 14,990, which is for the 4GB + 64GB variant. There is also a 6GB + 64GB configuration, which will cost you Rs 16,990. You can also go for the 6GB + 128GB model, which is selling at Rs 17,990.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro can be purchased for Rs 13,999 (4GB), and the price goes up to Rs 16,999 for the top (6GB) model. All the smartphones can be bought from Flipkart. The Samsung Galaxy M30 is available for purchase via Amazon.in. It is currently available for Rs 13,990 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model. The 6GB + 128GB variant can be purchased for Rs 16,990.

Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Galaxy M30: Design, Display

The Realme 5 Pro ships with a ‘Crystal design.’ It flaunts a diamond-cut design with unique patterns, and features a 3D curved glossy plastic back panel. The company is offering the phone in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple color options. Notably, the newly launched device also has a splash-resistant design. The Vivo Z1 Pro sports a contemporary punch-hole display design. One will rarely find this design in the sub-Rs 15,000 price bracket in India. Both the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Galaxy M30 bear a waterdrop-style notch design. Notably, all the handsets offer an attractive gradient finish.

Both the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme 5 Pro have a slightly small 6.3-inch FHD+ display. The Vivo Z1 Pro comes equipped with a massive 6.53-inch full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. All the devices come with an LCD display, while the Galaxy M30 packs a Super AMOLED panel. Samsung’s budget Galaxy M30 smartphone ships with a tall 6.4-inch screen.

Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Galaxy M30: Chipset, RAM, Storage

The Realme device is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC made on 10nm process. It comes with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM options. You get 64GB and 128GB storage variants. The Vivo Z1 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 712 SoC. It is backed by 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage models. The Redmi Note 7 Pro packs a Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB configurations. The Galaxy M30 is offered in 4GB + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options. It features Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 7904 octa-core SoC.

Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Galaxy M30: Software, Battery

In terms of software, all the budget phone ship with Android 9 Pie OS with their respective custom skin on top. Talking about the battery capacity, both the Samsung Galaxy M30 and Vivo Z1 Pro come with a whopping 5,000mAh unit. The Realme 5 Pro packs a 4,035mAh battery under the hood. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery. The handsets also offer support for Wi-Fi, dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, 4G LTE with VoLTE, and GPS.

Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Galaxy M30: Cameras

With the Realme 5 Pro, you get four cameras on the rear side. The setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro mode. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel front snapper. Both the Galaxy M30 and Vivo Z1 Pro packs three rear cameras. At the back, Vivo has included a 16-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It is paired with a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel snapper on the front.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 sports a 13-megapixel camera, which is accompanied by two 5-megapixel sensors. One of them is an ultra-wide-angle lens and the other one is a depth sensor. Samsung has added a 16-megapixel camera on the front for capturing selfies. The Redmi phone comes with dual-rear cameras. The budget Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 48-megapixel Sony sensor. It is accompanied by a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 13-megapixel front-facing shooter for selfies.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Vivo Z1 Pro Realme 5 Pro Price 13999 14990 13999 Chipset Qualcomm 675 SoC Snapdragon 712 octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC OS Android 9 Pie 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels Internal Memory 64GB storage with 4GB RAM 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB + 64GB Rear Camera 48MP+5MP 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP 32MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh 5000mAh 4,035mAh