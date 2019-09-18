Realme 5 Pro with 48-megapixel quad rear camera goes on sale today

Realme 5 Pro will go on sale once again today via Flipkart at 12:00PM IST. The smartphone went on sale for the first time on September 4 and the company confirmed that it sold over 1,30,000 units during the sale. Realme 5 Pro was launched as the successor to Realme 3 Pro in India last month. It brings major improvements to its predecessor in the camera department. It is also one of the first devices in Realme’s product portfolio to make a leap to quad rear camera setup.

Realme 5 Pro: Price in India, Offers and Specifications

The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 13,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 14,999. The 8GB RAM variant offering 128GB internal storage is available for Rs 16,999. It is available in two colors: Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green. On Flipkart, customers can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. On Realme.com, there is 7 percent SuperCash worth Rs 750 via MobiKwik.

The big selling point of Realme 5 Pro is the new quad rear camera setup. There is a 48-megapixel main Sony IMX586 sensor on the back. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera. There is also dual 2-megapixel sensors for dedicated macro photography and depth sensing. For selfies, it relies on a 16-megapixel shooter placed inside a waterdrop-style notch.

At the front, there is a 6.3-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Powered by Snapdragon 712 mobile platform, it supports expandable storage up to 256GB via dedicated SD card slot. The dual-SIM smartphone runs Android Pie and features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It supports connectivity features like WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. Realme 5 Pro runs ColorOS 6, packs a 4,035mAh battery and supports 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging.