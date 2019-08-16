comscore Realme 5 Pro with VOOC 3.0 flash charging teased on Flipkart | BGR India
Realme 5 Pro with VOOC 3.0 flash charging teased on Flipkart

Ahead of the launch, Realme has already teased quad-camera setup for both the phones. One other teaser by the company on Flipkart revealed that the Realme 5 will come with a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Realme has once again teased the upcoming Realme 5 Pro on Flipkart. The new teaser reveals support for VOOC 3.0 flash charging. The same teaser has also been posted by the company on its Twitter account, which additionally reveals that the Realme 5 Pro will charge 55 percent in just 30 minutes. The former Oppo company will launch two smartphones, the Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro, in India on August 20. Both these phones will be made available online via Flipkart.

Ahead of the launch, Realme has already teased quad-camera setup for both the phones. One other teaser by the company on Flipkart revealed that the Realme 5 will come with a massive 5,000mAh battery. The teaser, however, didn’t mention any thing about fast charging. A previous report also hinted that the Realme 5 price in India will start at Rs 8,999, same as the predecessor, Realme 3.

Realme 5 leaked specifications

A previous report also sheds light on the expected specifications. It will pack an HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood will a Snapdragon 600-series chipset. It was spotted on Geekbench running a Snapdragon 665 SoC, which also powers the soon to be launched Xiaomi Mi A3.

Watch Video: Realme 3 First Look

Realme 5 Pro leaked specifications

The “Pro” variant will come with an AMOLED display and most likely an in-display fingerprint scanner too. It will also feature a quad-camera setup. Out of the four cameras, the primary camera will be a Sony IMX586 sensor of 48-megapixel resolution according to the reports. The smartphone will draw its power from a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. It has an octa-core CPU featuring eight Kryo 360 cores running at 2.30GHz. Other details are missing, but we expect more details to pour in as the launch draws closer.

Features Realme 5 Pro
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display
Internal Memory
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP
Front Camera
Battery

  Published Date: August 16, 2019 1:24 PM IST

