Realme 5 Pro's latest update adds Dark mode, wide-angle video recording

Earlier today we reported that the Realme 1 and Realme U1 phones are receiving the October security patch as well as the Dark mode. Now, Realme 5 Pro has started receiving a new software update that also brings the Dark mode feature. The newly released update adds the ability to shoot videos with the 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera. This is a feature that was limited to two phones, including Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro.

The Realme 5 Pro received last received the security patch update in the month of August. The new one adds October 2019 Android security patch. It also solves after-sales feedback HDR photo spot issue, and repeatedly focus issue.

The software update also fixes the issue of 1080p@60fps preview with green stripes while switching time-lapse photography and 1080p@60fps mode. It also optimizes clarity in indoor and low light environments. The new firmware comes with version number RMX1971EX_11.A.11.

This new update is rolling out over the air, but only a limited number of users will receive it initially. A broader rollout will commence in a few days if no bugs are found. The OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

To recall, the Realme 5 Pro was launched in India in August this year. One of the biggest highlights of this Realme 5 series phone is the quad rear camera setup. The Realme 5 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 in the country. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model was unveiled with a price label of Rs 14,999. The top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model cost Rs 16,999.

Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 specifications

Features Realme 5 Pro Price 13999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,035mAh