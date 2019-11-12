comscore Realme 5, Realme 2 Pro software updates rolling out with dark mode
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 5, Realme 2 Pro software updates rolling out with dark mode and more
News

Realme 5, Realme 2 Pro software updates rolling out with dark mode and more

News

The latest Realme 5 update brings October Android security patch, and a wide-angle video shooting feature. Read on to know more about Realme 2 Pro's update.

  • Published: November 12, 2019 5:40 PM IST
realme 5 review

Image Credit - Rehan Hooda

Recently, the Realme 3 Pro and the Realme X received an update, including a system-wide dark mode and more. Now, the company has rolled out a new software update for both Realme 5 and Realme 2 Pro. The Realme 5 carries version number ColorOS 6.0.1 RMX1911EX_11_A.18, whereas the 2 Pro update brings version number RMS1801EX_11_C.25.

Realme 5, Realme 2 Pro update details

Realme 5’s latest update brings October Android security patch, and a wide-angle video shooting feature. It also adds Dark mode, a switch of notification dot for updates, and Notification Center, and Status Bar. The update will improve the brightness, and preview clarity of the rear main camera. It optimizes low light scene shooting of rear portrait mode, and the issue of noise on the face with front and rear camera.

Oppo to unveil ColorOS 7 on November 20; Realme phones will get customized version

Also Read

Oppo to unveil ColorOS 7 on November 20; Realme phones will get customized version

Realme has also added a switch to swipe down on the home screen for a global search or notification center. The update also adds fast switch toggles between SIM in the notification center. Talking about Realme 2 Pro’s update, you get Dark mode, and a new switch of notification dot for updates. The brand has also added Realme Laboratory, and a data switch in the notification panel. The update also adds App cloner support with more third-party applications.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Separately, Realme X2 Pro, the first flagship smartphone from Realme, will launch in India on November 20. The smartphone was introduced in China last month and the company is bringing it to India within a month’s time. A recent teaser suggests that Realme X2 Pro will be available online via Flipkart.

Features Realme 5 Realme 2 Pro
Price 9999 10990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 8.1 Oreo OS
Display 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels 6.3-inch, full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 16MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP 16MP
Battery 5,000mAh 3,500mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 12, 2019 5:40 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro

5

10990

Android 8.1 Oreo OS
Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
16MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Disney+ video streaming service pricing in India spotted
News
Disney+ video streaming service pricing in India spotted
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Entity Gaming and SouL to be global participants

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Entity Gaming and SouL to be global participants

Realme 5, Realme 2 Pro software updates rolling out with dark mode and more

News

Realme 5, Realme 2 Pro software updates rolling out with dark mode and more

Huawei Kirin A1 chip to reportedly launch in India this week

Wearables

Huawei Kirin A1 chip to reportedly launch in India this week

TRAI finishes testing interoperable set-top boxes, public roll out expected soon

News

TRAI finishes testing interoperable set-top boxes, public roll out expected soon

Most Popular

LG G8s ThinQ Review

Coolpad Cool 5 Review

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Disney+ video streaming service pricing in India spotted

Realme 5, Realme 2 Pro software updates rolling out with dark mode and more

TRAI finishes testing interoperable set-top boxes, public roll out expected soon

Apple iPhone users confuse Facebook app UI for a bug; details

Samsung Galaxy A51 render shows punch-hole display and quad rear camera setup

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 5, Realme 2 Pro software updates rolling out with dark mode and more

News

Realme 5, Realme 2 Pro software updates rolling out with dark mode and more
ColorOS 7 India launch set for November 26; Oppo sends invite

News

ColorOS 7 India launch set for November 26; Oppo sends invite
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale starts November 14: Check offers

Deals

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale starts November 14: Check offers
India smartphone market ships record 46.6million units

News

India smartphone market ships record 46.6million units
Realme 6 price and live images leak; launch tipped for 2020

News

Realme 6 price and live images leak; launch tipped for 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Best Samsung Phone Under Rs. 15,000 : पंद्रह हजार रुपये तक की कीमत में सैमसंग के बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

Asus 5Z और 6Z की कीमत में हुई 7,000 रुपये तक की कटौती, ये है नई कीमत

Asianet 150 रुपये में दे रहा है 100 TV चैनल, जानें पूरी डिटेल

Motorola Razr फोल्डेबल फोन कल होगा लॉन्च, ये हो सकती हैं खूबियां

Realme X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन 20 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च, 299 रुपये के टिकट पर मिलेंगे 2,100 रुपये के गिफ्ट

News

Disney+ video streaming service pricing in India spotted
News
Disney+ video streaming service pricing in India spotted
Realme 5, Realme 2 Pro software updates rolling out with dark mode and more

News

Realme 5, Realme 2 Pro software updates rolling out with dark mode and more
TRAI finishes testing interoperable set-top boxes, public roll out expected soon

News

TRAI finishes testing interoperable set-top boxes, public roll out expected soon
Apple iPhone users confuse Facebook app UI for a bug; details

News

Apple iPhone users confuse Facebook app UI for a bug; details
Samsung Galaxy A51 render shows punch-hole display and quad rear camera setup

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 render shows punch-hole display and quad rear camera setup