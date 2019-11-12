Recently, the Realme 3 Pro and the Realme X received an update, including a system-wide dark mode and more. Now, the company has rolled out a new software update for both Realme 5 and Realme 2 Pro. The Realme 5 carries version number ColorOS 6.0.1 RMX1911EX_11_A.18, whereas the 2 Pro update brings version number RMS1801EX_11_C.25.

Realme 5, Realme 2 Pro update details

Realme 5’s latest update brings October Android security patch, and a wide-angle video shooting feature. It also adds Dark mode, a switch of notification dot for updates, and Notification Center, and Status Bar. The update will improve the brightness, and preview clarity of the rear main camera. It optimizes low light scene shooting of rear portrait mode, and the issue of noise on the face with front and rear camera.

Realme has also added a switch to swipe down on the home screen for a global search or notification center. The update also adds fast switch toggles between SIM in the notification center. Talking about Realme 2 Pro’s update, you get Dark mode, and a new switch of notification dot for updates. The brand has also added Realme Laboratory, and a data switch in the notification panel. The update also adds App cloner support with more third-party applications.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Separately, Realme X2 Pro, the first flagship smartphone from Realme, will launch in India on November 20. The smartphone was introduced in China last month and the company is bringing it to India within a month’s time. A recent teaser suggests that Realme X2 Pro will be available online via Flipkart.

Features Realme 5 Realme 2 Pro Price 9999 10990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 8.1 Oreo OS Display 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels 6.3-inch, full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 16MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP 16MP Battery 5,000mAh 3,500mAh

Story Timeline