Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro launch tomorrow: All you need to know

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is all set to launch two new smartphones in India tomorrow. The company has been teasing Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro with quad-cameras. The Realme 5 will come with a 5,000mAh battery, whereas the Pro model will have 48-megapixel quad cameras as one of its highlights. Here is all you need to know.

Realme 5 India launch: When and where to watch live streaming

The event will take place in New Delhi and will kick off at 12:30 PM. Realme will also be live streaming the event on its YouTube channel where you will be able to catch all the action.

Realme 5, 5 Pro expected price, specifications, features

A previous report also hinted that the Realme 5 price in India will start at Rs 8,999, same as the predecessor, Realme 3. Flipkart teaser has revealed that the smartphone will come with a massive 5,000mAh battery. The teaser does not reveal whether or not it will include fast charging feature. However, like every other Realme phone, we can expect it to come with a 10W charger. The Realme 5 will pack an HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood will a Snapdragon 600-series chipset. It was spotted on Geekbench running a Snapdragon 665 SoC, which also powers the soon to be launched Xiaomi Mi A3.

In the photography department, the primary sensor will come with a wide aperture to enable better low-light photography. The secondary sensor will come with an ultra-wide lens, the third sensor will be a super macro lens, whereas the fourth will be a depth sensor for portrait mode.

The “Pro” variant will come with an AMOLED display and most likely an in-display fingerprint scanner too. It will also feature a quad-camera setup. Out of the four cameras, the primary camera will be a Sony IMX586 sensor of 48-megapixel resolution according to the reports. The smartphone will draw its power from a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. It has an octa-core CPU featuring eight Kryo 360 cores running at 2.30GHz. In terms of pricing, it is expected to be available at a starting price of under Rs 15,000.