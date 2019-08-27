Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to be available offline next month

The latest Realme 5 and Realme 5 pro smartphones will be made available in offline in “mid of September”, confirmed Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth in #AskMadhav YouTube video. Realme launched these two smartphones last week, and only the Realme 5 has gone on flash sale so far. On the other hand, Realme 5 Pro’s first sale will take place on September 4 at 12:00PM. At present, both smartphones are made available through Flipkart and realme.com.

In the #AskMadhav YouTube video, Sheth has also confirmed that both devices will get bootloader unlocking option within a month, and Realme will update about the feature soon on its social media channels. In October, the company will also push an OTA update to the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro to include ‘screen on time’ option. This feature will also be available for older Realme phones in coming months. Realme has already enabled Cam2API for the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro out-of-the-box.

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro: Price in India

The Realme 5 comes in three variants in India. The one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be available for Rs 9,999. The mid variant with 4GB RAM an 64GB storage costs Rs 10,999. The top-end variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage costs Rs 11,999.

The Realme 5 Pro, on the other hand, is also available in three variants. The one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for Rs 13,999. The mid variant with 6GB RAM an 64GB storage will cost Rs 14,999. The top variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will retail at Rs 16,999.