Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month

Realme on Thursday hosted ‘Camera Innovation’ event in New Delhi to showcase first prototypes of the 64-megapixel quad-camera smartphones, which it intend to launch before October-end. Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth, during the presentation announced that three Realme phones with quad-camera setup will launch before Diwali. And out-of-which only one phone will have the 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. Sheth has already hinted about the next in line Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro through its Twitter account by updating the name to Madhav ‘5’Quad. What world doesn’t know is when are these phones expected.

Now BGR India has learnt via sources close to development, that Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will launch in August-end or September first week. Both these phones will carry quad-camera setup, but without 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor. The third phone with 64-megapixel camera will launch separately, for which the timeline is kept for the October-end.



Realme 5 Pro will be the successor to Realme 3 Pro, and it will offer 48-megapixel primary camera in the four camera lens setup. Realme 5, on the other hand, will also carry quad-camera setup at the rear, but this won’t have the 48-megapixel sensor like the Realme 5 Pro.

Furthermore, the sources have also informed that the Realme 5 Pro and the Realme 5 will have waterdrop notch display like the Realme 3 Pro and Realme 3. Also, only the Pro variant will feature an AMOLED screen like the Realme X. To note, some of the specifications tipped to us are also inline with a report by 91mobiles, although it additionally mentioned that these phones will pack Qualcomm processors, but the chipset models are still unconfirmed.

Watch Video: Realme X First Look

Realme is an year old company which started off as the Oppo sub-brand in May 2018. In just one year, the company has achieved great numbers already. It claims to have shipped over 10 million smartphones in the last 14 months. Yesterday, at the camera innovation event, the company also said it is the “fastest smartphone brand to be in global top 10 in a year”. The company right now has three different series in the market – the Realme series, the Realme Pro series and the Realme X series. Going forward for the next iterations, Realme has confirmed to launch all these series smartphones with quad-camera setup.

Features Realme 3 Realme 3 Pro Price 8999 13999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-1520×720 pixels 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP 16MP + 5MP Front Camera 13MP 25MP Battery 4,320mAh 4,045mAh

