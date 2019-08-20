Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad-cameras launched in India

After teasing for weeks, Realme has finally launched two new smartphones in India today. The Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro are successors to the Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro that were launched earlier this year. Both the new smartphones come with quad cameras at the back, which is a first in this price segment. They feature an edge-to-edge screen with waterdrop notch too. Here is all you need to know about the new Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 price in India, specifications and features.

Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 price in India, availability

The Realme 5 will be offered in three storage models. The one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be available for Rs 9,999. The mid variant with 4GB RAM an 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 10,999. The Realme 5 price in India for the top model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is set at Rs 11,999. It will go on sale starting August 27 12:00PM onwards.

The Realme 5 Pro, on the other hand, will also be available in three variants. The one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for Rs 13,999. The mid variant with 6GB RAM an 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 14,999. The Realme 5 Pro price in India for the top model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is set at Rs 16,999. The Pro model will go on sale starting September 4 at 12:00PM. Both smartphones will be able to purchase from Flipkart, Realme store and partner offline retail channels.

Realme 5 specifications and features

The Realme 5 comes with a big 6.5-inch display tall HD+ display. It runs at a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC made on 11nm process, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present.

Now, coming to the highlight, the quad cameras at the back. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, whereas the third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro mode. Upfront, you get a 13-megapixel selfie snapper with AI beauty mode.

Another highlight of the smartphone is the massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. Software-wise, it runs on Android 9 Pie OS with Color OS skin on top.

Realme 5 Pro specifications and features

Coming to the “Pro” model, you get a smaller 6.3-inch FHD+ screen. It runs at a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Realme 5 Pro draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC made on 10nm process. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

In the photography department, you get quad cameras, just like the Realme 5. The setup remains the same, except for the primary sensor. The “Pro” model comes with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture. For selfies and video calling, you get a 16-megapixel front snapper.

To keep things ticking, the Realme 5 Pro is armed with a 4,035mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. A 20W charger is also bundled in the box. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with Color OS skin on top. Both the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro also come with splash-resistant design, which means it can handle accidental spills or light rains.

Features Realme 5 Realme 5 Pro Price 9999 13999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.5-inch HD+-720×1600 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP 16MP Battery 5,000mAh 4,035mAh

