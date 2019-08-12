comscore Realme 5-series launch set for August 20, Flipkart teaser out
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad-cameras to launch on August 20; teased on Flipkart

The new Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro smartphones are all set to debut on August 20. Both smartphones will be available via Flipkart.

  Published: August 12, 2019 9:28 AM IST
Realme has been on a roll this year. The company has at least one smartphone launch taking place every month, and August will be no different. Realme recently showcased its quad-camera smartphone at an event last week. Now, the company is all set to launch the smartphone on August 20. A teaser on Flipkart has revealed that it will be the Realme 5-series. The event will be live-streamed at 12:30PM.

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro detailed

Both the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will be the spiritual successors to the Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro that were launched earlier this year. One of the big changes the new phones will bring to the table will be the quad-camera setup at the back. At the event, Realme did show a smartphone with 64-megapixel primary camera, in a quad setup.

However, the Realme 5-series will not come with a 64-megapixel sensor. There is no word on the camera resolution, but Flipkart teaser does mention few details. The primary sensor will come with a wide aperture to enable better low-light photography. The secondary sensor will come with an ultra-wide lens, the third sensor will be a super macro lens, whereas the fourth will be a depth sensor for portrait mode.

The new smartphones will have a waterdrop notch display like the Realme 3 Pro and Realme 3. Also, only the Pro variant will feature an AMOLED screen like the Realme X. Both smartphones are also expected to draw their power from a Qualcomm chipset. There is no word on the pricing, but both are expected to be available under Rs 20,000 range.

Realme 64-megapixel camera phone

The Realme smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera will launch separately, for which the timeline is kept for the October-end. Other details of the phone aren’t known yet. But as the launch draws closer, we expect more leaks to pour in.

  Published Date: August 12, 2019 9:28 AM IST

