Realme 5, Realme 5s updates rolling out in India: Check out what's new

The Realme 5 and 5s get new system update with the December security patch and a few more changes.

  Published: January 2, 2020 12:18 PM IST
Realme 5s review 5

Realme recently rolled out a new software update to two of its budget devices. This includes the Realme 5 and the Realme 5s. The new software update brings the December Android security patch to the phones, apart from a few more changes.

The new update version number is RMX1911EX_11_A.23. The number is the same for both the Realme 5 and the Realme 5s. This is because both the smartphones feature nearly similar internal specifications.

Realme mentioned that the update will be pushed out in a staged manner initially. This means that only a few users will first get to experience the update. On making sure that no critical bugs are observed in the new build, it will be rolled out to everyone in the next few days. Apart from the new security patch, the Realme 5 update also brings fixes for some known bugs and improved system stability on the devices.

Realme 5, 5s specifications

The Realme 5 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and is available in three variants. These have either 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage or 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display panel with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the smartphone.

The phone features a quad camera setup with a 12-megapixel main lens. This is accompanied by a 8-megapixel ultrawide, and two 2-megapixel sensors for depth sensing and macro mode respectively. The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery and charges at 10W. It is priced starting at Rs 8,999.

Meanwhile, the Realme 5s features almost the same specifications except it features a new 48-megapixel camera sensor. The phone features the same Snapdragon 665 SoC and is available in two variants. Both variants feature 4GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB internal storage. The screen, battery and charging speed are the same too. The new camera module features a 48-megapixel main sensor while the other lenses in the quad-camera unit are still the same. The Realme 5s pricing starts at Rs 9,999.

  Published Date: January 2, 2020 12:18 PM IST

