Realme 5 to go on first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme launched the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro smartphones in India last week. Successors to the Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro, the new smartphones feature an edge-to-edge screen with waterdrop notch, quad cameras at the back, and more. The smartphone is all set to go on sale tomorrow. Here is all you need to know.

Realme 5 price in India, availability

The Realme 5 will be offered in three storage models. The one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be available for Rs 9,999. The mid variant with 4GB RAM an 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 10,999. The price in India for the top model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is set at Rs 11,999. It will go on sale starting August 27 12:00PM onwards via Flipkart and Realme.com. In addition, Jio is also providing exclusive benefits worth Rs 7,000.

Specifications and features

The smartphone comes with a big 6.5-inch display tall HD+ display. It runs at a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC made on 11nm process, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present.

Now, coming to the highlight, the quad cameras at the back. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, whereas the third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro mode. Upfront, you get a 13-megapixel selfie snapper with AI beauty mode.

Another highlight of the smartphone is the massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. Software-wise, it runs on Android 9 Pie OS with Color OS skin on top. The smartphone also comes with splash-resistant design, which means it can handle accidental spills or light rains.

Features Realme 5 Price 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 5,000mAh