comscore Realme 5 sale in India today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, specs, offers
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 5 sale in India today via Flipkart and Realme.com: Price, specifications, offers
News

Realme 5 sale in India today via Flipkart and Realme.com: Price, specifications, offers

News

The Realme 5 is priced at Rs 9,999 in India. The Realme phone will go on sale via offline retailers too in mid-September. Buyers can purchase it today via online stores. Read on to know more about it.

  • Published: September 3, 2019 8:37 AM IST
realme 5 review

Credit - Rehan Hooda

The Realme 5 will go on sale again at 12:00PM today via online stores. The budget smartphone from Realme was launched recently in India. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme.com. Moreover, the same phone will go on sale via offline retailers too in mid-September. Besides, the Pro version of the Realme 5 will go on sale for the first time on September 4. Here are the prices, specifications, offers and features of the Realme 5 smartphone.

Realme 5 price in India, sale offers

The base variant of Realme 5 with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage cost Rs 10,999. The top 4GB RAM + 128GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 11,999. The phone comes in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple color variants on Flipkart and realme.com. As for the sale offers, Reliance Jio is offering exclusive benefits worth Rs 7,000. One can also get up to 10 percent SuperCash with MobikWik. Lastly, buyers can get up to Rs 2,000 cashback too via Paytm UPI, as per the company’s website.

Realme may soon launch a smartphone with Snapdragon 730G, 64MP Quad rear cameras, 30W fast charging

Also Read

Realme may soon launch a smartphone with Snapdragon 730G, 64MP Quad rear cameras, 30W fast charging

Realme 5 features, specifications

The new Realme smartphone comes with a massive 6.5-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The panel operates at a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is made on 11nm process. The handset comes with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. You also get the option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card slot. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with ColorOS skin on top.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

The quad rear cameras are one of the biggest highlights of the phone. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, whereas the third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro shots. You also get a 13-megapixel selfie camera, which supports AI beauty mode too. It is backed by a whopping 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Features Realme 5
Price 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 3, 2019 8:37 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17 receive price cut on Amazon.in, Flipkart
Deals
Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17 receive price cut on Amazon.in, Flipkart
OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

News

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

News

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

News

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

News

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

Most Popular

Realme 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17 receive price cut on Amazon.in, Flipkart

Deals

Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17 receive price cut on Amazon.in, Flipkart
Lenovo K10 Note full specifications confirmed via Flipkart

News

Lenovo K10 Note full specifications confirmed via Flipkart
Realme 5 sale in India today at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

News

Realme 5 sale in India today at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications
Lenovo A6 Note key specs revealed on Flipkart

News

Lenovo A6 Note key specs revealed on Flipkart
Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India: August 2019

Top Products

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India: August 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola One Zoom बेंचमार्किंग बेवसाइट Geekbench पर लिस्ट हुआ, मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस सामने आईं

Gionee जल्द करेगा वापसी, Gionee M11 और Gionee M11s स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्च करेगी कंपनी

Vivo ने iQOO Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन की 4 घंटे में 2 लाख से ज्यादा यूनिट्स बेची

Flipstar sale का आज आखिरी दिन : OPPO F3 समेत TV और लैपटॉप मिल रहा है अट्रैक्टिव डिस्काउंट

OnePlus TV की स्पेसिफिकेशंस लॉन्च से पहले Amazon India पर हुई कंफर्म


News

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store
News
OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store
Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

News

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially
Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

News

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019
Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

News

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works
Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone

News

Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone