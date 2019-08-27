comscore Realme 5 sale scheduled for 8PM tonight; 120,000 units sold in first sale
Realme 5 sells out within 30 minutes; next sale at 8PM today

Realme 5 first sale was a success as per the company. The second sale kicks off tonight at 8:00PM. Here's everything you need to know.

  • Updated: August 27, 2019 3:00 PM IST
realme 5 review front waterdrop notch

The new Realme 5 went on sale for the first time earlier today. The company has revealed that the flash sale was over in just about 30 minutes. It further reveals that over 120,000 units of the smartphone sold today. If you missed out on getting your hands on the device, here’s what you need to know about the next Realme 5 sale.

Realme 5 sale details

You don’t have to wait long to try and get your hands on the Realme 5 again. The second sale is scheduled for 8:00PM tonight. It will again be available via Flipkart, and realme.com. It is worth noting that the Realme 5 is also set to go on sale via offline stores soon.

If you plan on buying the Realme 5 tonight, then you can choose from three variants. The base model with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM costs Rs 9,999. The mid model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM costs Rs 10,999. Lastly, the top model with 128GB storage and 4GB RAM costs Rs 11,999.

Watch: How Realme smartphones are assembled, drop test and more

Color options include Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple. There are a few Realme 5 sale offers to take advantage of. These include Rs 7,000 worth of benefits from Reliance Jio, and up to 10 percent SuperCash with MobikWik. Lastly, buyers can get up to Rs 2,000 cashback when using Paytm UPI.

Features, specifications, comparison

Features Samsung Galaxy M20 Realme 5 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
Price 10990 9999 9999
Chipset Exynos 7904 octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Snapdragon 660 SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo ColorOS 6 (Android 9 Pie) Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch full HD+ 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels 6.3-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 4GB/3GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Dual – 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 8MP 13MP 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 27, 2019 2:56 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 27, 2019 3:00 PM IST

