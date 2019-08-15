comscore Realme 5 teaser confirms 5,000mAh battery: All you need to know
Realme 5 teaser confirms 5,000mAh battery; ahead of August 20 launch

The Realme 5 is turning out to be an interesting smartphone to look forward. Latest Realme 5 teaser hints at 5,000mAh battery.

The Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro are set to launch in India on August 20. The smartphones will be made available online via Flipkart. Ahead of the launch, Realme has teased that both smartphones will feature a quad-camera setup at the back. Now, a new teaser reveals that the Realme 5 will come with a massive 5,000mAh battery.

The teaser does not reveal whether or not it will include fast charging feature. However, like every other Realme phone, we can expect it to come with a 10W charger. A previous report also hinted that the Realme 5 price in India will start at Rs 8,999, same as the predecessor, Realme 3.

Realme 5 specifications (expected)

A previous report also sheds light on the expected specifications. It will pack an HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood will a Snapdragon 600-series chipset. It was spotted on Geekbench running a Snapdragon 665 SoC, which also powers the soon to be launched Xiaomi Mi A3.

Realme 5 quad cameras detailed

The new smartphones will not come with a 64-megapixel sensor that the company recently showed off. There is no word on the camera resolution either, but Flipkart teaser does mention a few details. The primary sensor will come with a wide aperture to enable better low-light photography. The secondary sensor will come with an ultra-wide lens, the third sensor will be a super macro lens, whereas the fourth will be a depth sensor for portrait mode.

Realme 5 Pro leaked specifications

The “Pro” variant will come with an AMOLED display and most likely an in-display fingerprint scanner too. It will also feature a quad-camera setup. Out of the four cameras, the primary camera will be a Sony IMX586 sensor of 48-megapixel resolution according to the reports. The smartphone will draw its power from a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. It has an octa-core CPU featuring eight Kryo 360 cores running at 2.30GHz. Other details are missing, but we expect more details to pour in as the launch draws closer.

