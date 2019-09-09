comscore Realme 5 sale every Tuesday: Prices, features, review
Realme 5 to be available every Tuesday: Price, features, review

Realme 5 has been available via flash sales since launch in India last month. Prices for the Realme 5 start from Rs 9,999 and go up to Rs 11,999.

  Published: September 9, 2019 4:05 PM IST
realme 5 review

Image Credit - Rehan Hooda

Since its launch last month, the Realme 5 has been available via multiple flash sales. If you’ve been trying to get your hands on the device, here’s some news for you. The company has announced that going forward Realme 5 sale will take place every Tuesday at 12:00PM.

Realme 5 sale details

As we have seen so far, the Realme 5 will be available via Flipkart and Realme’s own website. It was recently revealed that the device will be available via offline stores sometime mid-September. In the meantime, you can try getting your hands on the device tomorrow at 12:00PM.

Realme 5 Review: Sets a new bar for budget smartphones

Realme 5 Review: Sets a new bar for budget smartphones

The Realme 5 will be available in three variants. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage costs Rs 9,999. The mid variant with 4GB RAM an 64GB storage costs Rs 10,999. Lastly, the top model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 11,999. Buyers are entitled to Rs 7,000 worth of benefits from Reliance Jio.

Features, specifications

The smartphone comes with a big 6.5-inch display tall HD+ display. It runs at a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC made on 11nm process, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present.

Now, coming to the highlight, the quad cameras at the back. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, whereas the third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro mode. Upfront, you get a 13-megapixel selfie snapper with AI beauty mode.

Another highlight of the smartphone is the massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. The smartphone also comes with splash-resistant design, which means it can handle accidental spills or light rains. Software-wise, it runs on Android 9 Pie OS with Color OS skin on top.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: September 9, 2019 4:05 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 Next Sale : कल दोपहर फिल सेल पर आएगा क्वार्ड रियर कैमरा सेटअप वाला Realme 5 स्मार्टफोन

PUBG Mobile India Tour के Guwahati Finals में ये चार टीमें बनी विनर्स

Vivo ने अपकमिंग Nex 3 5G स्मार्टफोन का Camera UI किया टीज, स्क्रीनशॉट में दिखाई दिए कैमरा फीचर्स

Nokia 6.2 और Nokia 7.2 स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च से पहले वेबसाइट में हुए लिस्ट

Asus Max Pro M1 स्मार्टफोन को कस्टम ROM के जरिए मिला Android 10 OS, यहां से करें डाउनलोड


