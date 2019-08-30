comscore Realme 5 sale tonight at 8PM: India price, review, features, specs
Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM: India prices, features, specifications

The Realme 5 will again be available tonight at 8PM. You can head over to Flipkart or realme.com to buy the device. Here's a look at the Realme 5's prices, features, and specifications.

  • Published: August 30, 2019 3:53 PM IST
realme 5 review front waterdrop notch

Earlier today, the affordable Realme 5 went on a flash sale. If you missed out on getting your hands on the device, you can try again tonight. Realme has announced another Realme 5 sale that kicks off at 8:00PM.

Realme 5 sale details

As was the case earlier today, the Realme 5 will again be available via Flipkart and realme.com. Buyers can choose from Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple color options. There are three memory variants to choose from.

The base model with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM costs Rs 9,999. The mid variant with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM costs Rs 10,999. Lastly, the top variant with 128GB storage and 4GB RAM costs Rs 11,999.

Features, specifications of the Realme smartphone

For a quick recap, the Realme 5 comes with a 6.5-inch display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The screen runs at a HD+ (1600×720 pixels) resolution. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset built on the 11nm process. The internal storage options mentioned above are expandable with the use of a microSD card.

The smartphone’s USP includes a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 12-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. Up front, there’s an AI-backed 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.

Other features include a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box wrapped under ColorOS skin.

Features Realme 5
Price 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh

Story Timeline

