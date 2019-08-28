Just yesterday, Realme revealed that the first batch of the Realme 5 units was sold out in about 30 minutes. The company also revealed that it sold over 120,000 units of the phone. The device first went on sale in India on August 17. Now, the company has announced that the next Realme 5 sale will take place on August 30. To recall, was launched in India last week, alongside the 5 Pro smartphone. Here’s everything you need to know.

The device will be available for purchase through Flipkart, and Realme.com at 12:00PM. It is worth noting that the Realme 5 is also set to go on sale via offline stores soon. As for the pricing details, the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost Rs 10,999. The top 4GB RAM + 128GB storage carries a price label of Rs 11,999.

Talking about the sale offers, Reliance Jio is offering exclusive benefits worth Rs 7,000. One can also get up to 10 percent SuperCash with MobikWik. Lastly, buyers can get up to Rs 2,000 cashback too via Paytm UPI, as per the company’s website. Realme has launched the phone in only two color options, including Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple.

This Realme smartphone features a massive 6.5-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The panel operates at a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is made on 11nm process. The handset comes with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. You also get the option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card slot.

The quad rear cameras are one of the biggest highlights of the phone. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, whereas the third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro shots. You also get a 13-megapixel selfie camera, which supports AI beauty mode too. It offers a whopping 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with ColorOS skin on top.

Features 5 Pro Realme 5 Price 13999 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 13MP Battery 4,035mAh 5,000mAh