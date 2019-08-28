comscore Realme 5 next sale on August 30 via Realme.com, Flipkart: Price, offers
Realme 5 to go on sale on August 30 via Realme.com and Flipkart: Price, offers and other details

The Realme 5 will be available for purchase through Flipkart, and Realme.com. The base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999. Realme has launched the phone in only two color options, including Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple.

  • Published: August 28, 2019 11:53 AM IST
realme 5 review front waterdrop notch

Just yesterday, Realme revealed that the first batch of the Realme 5 units was sold out in about 30 minutes. The company also revealed that it sold over 120,000 units of the phone. The device first went on sale in India on August 17. Now, the company has announced that the next Realme 5 sale will take place on August 30. To recall, was launched in India last week, alongside the 5 Pro smartphone. Here’s everything you need to know.

Realme 5 sale, price in India, offers, availability, specifications

The device will be available for purchase through Flipkart, and Realme.com at 12:00PM. It is worth noting that the Realme 5 is also set to go on sale via offline stores soon. As for the pricing details, the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost Rs 10,999. The top 4GB RAM + 128GB storage carries a price label of Rs 11,999.

Talking about the sale offers, Reliance Jio is offering exclusive benefits worth Rs 7,000. One can also get up to 10 percent SuperCash with MobikWik. Lastly, buyers can get up to Rs 2,000 cashback too via Paytm UPI, as per the company’s website. Realme has launched the phone in only two color options, including Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple.

Realme XT with 64MP quad cameras, Snapdragon 712 SoC, up to 8GB RAM detailed in China

Also Read

Realme XT with 64MP quad cameras, Snapdragon 712 SoC, up to 8GB RAM detailed in China

This Realme smartphone features a massive 6.5-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The panel operates at a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is made on 11nm process. The handset comes with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. You also get the option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card slot.

Watch: Realme X: First Look | Hands-On

The quad rear cameras are one of the biggest highlights of the phone. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, whereas the third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro shots. You also get a 13-megapixel selfie camera, which supports AI beauty mode too. It offers a whopping 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with ColorOS skin on top.

Features 5 Pro Realme 5
Price 13999 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 13MP
Battery 4,035mAh 5,000mAh

  • Published Date: August 28, 2019 11:53 AM IST

