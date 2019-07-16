comscore Realme 5 series: Expected launch, pricing, features and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 5 to launch in India sometime before Diwali: Report
News

Realme 5 to launch in India sometime before Diwali: Report

News

Realme launched the Realme X and Realme 3i smartphones in India yesterday. Now the next series to launch is likely to be Realme 5.

  • Published: July 16, 2019 9:34 AM IST
Realme 3 Pro (2)

Realme took the wraps off the Realme X and Realme 3i smartphones at an event yesterday. Of the two, the former is the most premium device in the Chinese company’s portfolio. Going forward there have been rumors about the company working on the Realme 4 series, but now it seems that is not the case. As per a new report, the company is now working on the Realme 5 series.

In fact, there is no Realme 4 series in the works, 91Mobiles reports. The publication cites an unnamed company executive who has revealed these plans. This executive further says that the recently leaked Realme 4 retail box is fake. Just like the Realme 3 series, there will be multiple Realme 5 smartphones launching in India. The base model is likely to cost around Rs 10,000. There is also likely to be a high-end model that will be more expensive (and premium) than the new Realme X. Not much else is known about this upcoming Realme 5 series. The only other thing known is the fact that Realme plans to launch its new smartphone series in India sometime before Diwali.

Realme X, Realme 3i India launch

As mentioned, Realme launched two new smartphones in India. Prices for the Realme X start from Rs 16,999 and go up to Rs 20,999 for the special edition. The premium smartphone is set to go on sale starting July 24. The Realme 3i, on the other hand, is priced from Rs 7,999. There is also a top variant priced at Rs 9,999. This device is set to go on sale starting July 23. Check out the table below for a detailed look at the new smartphones’ features and specifications.

Features Realme 3i Realme X
Price 7999 16999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.22-inch HD+ 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Dual 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 13MP 16MP
Battery 4,230mAh 3,765mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Realme 3i

Realme 3i

7999

Android 9 Pie
MediaTek Helio P60
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
Realme X

Realme X

16999

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: July 16, 2019 9:34 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A40 gets Samsung Pay support
News
Samsung Galaxy A40 gets Samsung Pay support
BSNL offering 'free' 5GB trial broadband plan to existing landline users: All you need to know

News

BSNL offering 'free' 5GB trial broadband plan to existing landline users: All you need to know

Realme 5 to launch in India sometime before Diwali: Report

News

Realme 5 to launch in India sometime before Diwali: Report

WhatsApp Telegram multimedia can be affected by Media File Jacking

News

WhatsApp Telegram multimedia can be affected by Media File Jacking

Asus ROG Phone II will debut with Snapdragon 855 Plus

News

Asus ROG Phone II will debut with Snapdragon 855 Plus

Most Popular

Realme 3i First Impressions

Realme X First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review

Samsung Galaxy A40 gets Samsung Pay support

BSNL offering 'free' 5GB trial broadband plan to existing landline users: All you need to know

Realme 5 to launch in India sometime before Diwali: Report

WhatsApp Telegram multimedia can be affected by Media File Jacking

Amazon staff stage strikes in Germany saying "No more discounts on our incomes"

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 5 to launch in India sometime before Diwali: Report

News

Realme 5 to launch in India sometime before Diwali: Report
Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40

News

Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40
Vivo Z1 Pro to go on sale in India tomorrow

News

Vivo Z1 Pro to go on sale in India tomorrow
Realme 3i First Impressions

Review

Realme 3i First Impressions
Realme 3i vs Realme 3: What's different?

News

Realme 3i vs Realme 3: What's different?

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40

Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale के दौरान Motorola और Lenovo के स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 5 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Amazon Prime Day 2019: 4K display और Android OS के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Blaupunkt QLED Smart TV

Vivo Z1 Pro Sale : आज दोपहर 12 बजे शुरू होगी Vivo Z1 Pro की सेल, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Realme 3i vs Realme 3: डिजाइन से लेकर परफॉर्मेंस तक जानें क्या है अंतर

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 gets Samsung Pay support
News
Samsung Galaxy A40 gets Samsung Pay support
BSNL offering 'free' 5GB trial broadband plan to existing landline users: All you need to know

News

BSNL offering 'free' 5GB trial broadband plan to existing landline users: All you need to know
Realme 5 to launch in India sometime before Diwali: Report

News

Realme 5 to launch in India sometime before Diwali: Report
WhatsApp Telegram multimedia can be affected by Media File Jacking

News

WhatsApp Telegram multimedia can be affected by Media File Jacking
Amazon staff stage strikes in Germany saying

News

Amazon staff stage strikes in Germany saying "No more discounts on our incomes"