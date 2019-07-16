Realme took the wraps off the Realme X and Realme 3i smartphones at an event yesterday. Of the two, the former is the most premium device in the Chinese company’s portfolio. Going forward there have been rumors about the company working on the Realme 4 series, but now it seems that is not the case. As per a new report, the company is now working on the Realme 5 series.

In fact, there is no Realme 4 series in the works, 91Mobiles reports. The publication cites an unnamed company executive who has revealed these plans. This executive further says that the recently leaked Realme 4 retail box is fake. Just like the Realme 3 series, there will be multiple Realme 5 smartphones launching in India. The base model is likely to cost around Rs 10,000. There is also likely to be a high-end model that will be more expensive (and premium) than the new Realme X. Not much else is known about this upcoming Realme 5 series. The only other thing known is the fact that Realme plans to launch its new smartphone series in India sometime before Diwali.

Realme X, Realme 3i India launch

As mentioned, Realme launched two new smartphones in India. Prices for the Realme X start from Rs 16,999 and go up to Rs 20,999 for the special edition. The premium smartphone is set to go on sale starting July 24. The Realme 3i, on the other hand, is priced from Rs 7,999. There is also a top variant priced at Rs 9,999. This device is set to go on sale starting July 23. Check out the table below for a detailed look at the new smartphones’ features and specifications.

Features Realme 3i Realme X Price 7999 16999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.22-inch HD+ 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Dual 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 13MP 16MP Battery 4,230mAh 3,765mAh

Story Timeline