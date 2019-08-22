Realme 5 vs Realme 3: What's different

Realme has launched two new smartphones in India – Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro. While Realme 5 Pro is the successor to Realme 3 Pro, the Realme 5 succeeds its budget offering Realme 3. Both the new smartphones come with quad cameras at the back, which is a first in their respective price segment. Realme has kept the front edge-to-edge screen with waterdrop notch, but the internals have been upgraded. Here the difference between Realme 5 and Realme 3. Check their price in India, specifications, features and more.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme 5 will be available at starting Rs 9,999 in India for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage will cost Rs 10,999. The 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 11,999. The Realme 5 will go on sale via Flipkart and the Realme website from 12:00 PM on August 27. On the other hand, the Realme 3 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage. The 3GB + 32GB storage model is available for Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 10,999.

Design and Display

The Realme 5 is a little upgrade from Realme 3 in terms of overall design. On the front, it features slightly bigger 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Although the dewdrop or waterdrop display is almost similar. Realme 3, on the other hand, flaunts a 6.22-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. There is also a waterdrop-style notch at the front that houses the selfie camera. Both feature similar plastic back, although Realme 5 offers glass-like finish with pattern and gradient design. Realme 3 features glossy plastic back with gradient finish. The Realme 5 will be available in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple color variants. The Realme 3 comes in diamond red, diamond blue and diamond black colors.

Cameras

This is another area where Realme 5 is a big upgrade over Realme 3. The Realme 5 packs quad-camera setup at the back, which is a big jump from dual rear camera setup seen on Realme 3. It includes a 12-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with 119-degree wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is electronic image stabilization (EIS) technology as well. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel selfie camera. On the other hand, the Realme 3 offers dual rear camera with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Upfront, there’s a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.

Specifications

There is a huge difference between Realme 5 and Realme 3 when it comes to specifications. The newer device is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 665 chipset. On the other hand, the Realme 3 gets a MediaTek’s processor Helio P70. The Realme 5 comes with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB or 128GB internal storage options. The Realme 3 is being offered in three storage variants: 3GB + 32GB, 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 64GB options. Both the devices support WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE for connectivity. They run ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. In battery department, Realme 5 packs massive 5,000mAh battery. The Realme 3 had a 4,230mAh battery pack.

Features Realme 3 Realme 5 Price 8999 9999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.3-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-1520×720 pixels 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP 13MP Battery 4,320mAh 5,000mAh

