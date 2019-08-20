comscore Realme 5 Pro vs Realme 5: Here is everything that’s different
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: What’s different
News

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: What’s different

News

Realme has launched two new smartphones in India today. Here is how the two smartphones compare against each other.

  • Published: August 20, 2019 6:08 PM IST
realme 5 vs realme 5 pro

The Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro have been officially launched in India today. The highlight is that they are the first smartphones in their respective price range to come with quad cameras at the back. The Realme 5 is also the first smartphone in India to be powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC. We compared both Realme smartphones based on their price in India, specifications and features. Here how they fare.

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: Price in India, availability

The Realme 5 will be offered in three storage models. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be available for Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM an 64GB storage price is set at Rs 10,999, whereas the top model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 11,999. It will go on sale starting August 27 12:00PM onwards.

The Realme 5 Pro, on the other hand, will also be available in three variants. The one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for Rs 13,999. The mid variant with 6GB RAM an 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 14,999. Price in India for the top model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is set at Rs 16,999. It will go on sale starting September 4 at 12:00PM. Both smartphones will be able to purchase from Flipkart, Realme store and partner offline retail channels.

Display

The Realme 5 comes with a big 6.5-inch display tall HD+ display. It runs at a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. The “Pro” model comes with a smaller 6.3-inch screen but the higher resolution of 2340×1080 pixels FHD+. Both are covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: Cameras

As mentioned above, both smartphones come with quad cameras at the back. The setup on the Realme 5 includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, whereas the third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro mode. In case of the Realme 5 Pro model, the primary camera is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture. Rest of the setup is the same.

For selfies and video calling, the Realme 5 comes with a 13-megapixel selfie snapper with AI beauty mode. The Realme 5 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a slightly higher resolution 16-megapixel snapper.

Chipset

The Realme 5 draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC made on 11nm process, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is the first smartphone in India to be powered by this chipset. The Realme 5 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC made on 10nm process. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: Battery

Lastly, the battery capacity on both smartphones is different too. The Realme 5 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The Pro model comes with a smaller 4,035mAh battery, but with 20W fast charging support.

Features Realme 5 Pro Realme 5
Price 13999 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 13MP
Battery 4,035mAh 5,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 20, 2019 6:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Gamescom 2019: Marvel's Avengers: A-Day gameplay trailer out
Gaming
Gamescom 2019: Marvel's Avengers: A-Day gameplay trailer out
Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: What s different

News

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: What s different

Vivo Nex 3 5G officially teased with no-notch ‘waterfall screen’

News

Vivo Nex 3 5G officially teased with no-notch ‘waterfall screen’

Samsung aims to capture 65% market share in the premium smartphone segment

News

Samsung aims to capture 65% market share in the premium smartphone segment

Tata Sky now offers 197 FTA channels with initial NCF of Rs 153

News

Tata Sky now offers 197 FTA channels with initial NCF of Rs 153

Most Popular

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 MIUI 10.3.6.0 stable ROM update released in India

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: What s different

Vivo Nex 3 5G officially teased with no-notch ‘waterfall screen’

Samsung aims to capture 65% market share in the premium smartphone segment

Tata Sky now offers 197 FTA channels with initial NCF of Rs 153

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: What s different

News

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: What s different
Realme XT to soon launch in India

News

Realme XT to soon launch in India
Realme Buds 2 and Realme 5 Iconic Case launched in India: Check price

News

Realme Buds 2 and Realme 5 Iconic Case launched in India: Check price
Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Review

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad-cameras launched in India

News

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad-cameras launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

मेड इन इंडिया के साथ भारत में कारोबार बढ़ाएगी Infinix

Xiaomi ने Redmi Note 7 सीरीज के 2 करोड़ स्मार्टफोन बेचे, फ्री में Redmi Note 7 Pro जीतने का मौका

सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट को आधार से जोड़ने वाली याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट सुनवाई के लिए राजी, केंद्र समेत कई कंपनियों को भेजा नोटिस

Samung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 10+ vs Galaxy Note 9

Realme Buds 2 भारत में 599 रुपये और Realme 5 Iconic Case 399 रुपये में लॉन्च

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 MIUI 10.3.6.0 stable ROM update released in India
News
Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 MIUI 10.3.6.0 stable ROM update released in India
Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: What s different

News

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: What s different
Vivo Nex 3 5G officially teased with no-notch ‘waterfall screen’

News

Vivo Nex 3 5G officially teased with no-notch ‘waterfall screen’
Samsung aims to capture 65% market share in the premium smartphone segment

News

Samsung aims to capture 65% market share in the premium smartphone segment
Tata Sky now offers 197 FTA channels with initial NCF of Rs 153

News

Tata Sky now offers 197 FTA channels with initial NCF of Rs 153