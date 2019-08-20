The Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro have been officially launched in India today. The highlight is that they are the first smartphones in their respective price range to come with quad cameras at the back. The Realme 5 is also the first smartphone in India to be powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC. We compared both Realme smartphones based on their price in India, specifications and features. Here how they fare.

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: Price in India, availability

The Realme 5 will be offered in three storage models. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be available for Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM an 64GB storage price is set at Rs 10,999, whereas the top model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 11,999. It will go on sale starting August 27 12:00PM onwards.

The Realme 5 Pro, on the other hand, will also be available in three variants. The one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for Rs 13,999. The mid variant with 6GB RAM an 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 14,999. Price in India for the top model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is set at Rs 16,999. It will go on sale starting September 4 at 12:00PM. Both smartphones will be able to purchase from Flipkart, Realme store and partner offline retail channels.

Display

The Realme 5 comes with a big 6.5-inch display tall HD+ display. It runs at a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. The “Pro” model comes with a smaller 6.3-inch screen but the higher resolution of 2340×1080 pixels FHD+. Both are covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: Cameras

As mentioned above, both smartphones come with quad cameras at the back. The setup on the Realme 5 includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, whereas the third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro mode. In case of the Realme 5 Pro model, the primary camera is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture. Rest of the setup is the same.

For selfies and video calling, the Realme 5 comes with a 13-megapixel selfie snapper with AI beauty mode. The Realme 5 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a slightly higher resolution 16-megapixel snapper.

Chipset

The Realme 5 draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC made on 11nm process, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is the first smartphone in India to be powered by this chipset. The Realme 5 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC made on 10nm process. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro: Battery

Lastly, the battery capacity on both smartphones is different too. The Realme 5 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The Pro model comes with a smaller 4,035mAh battery, but with 20W fast charging support.

Features Realme 5 Pro Realme 5 Price 13999 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 13MP Battery 4,035mAh 5,000mAh