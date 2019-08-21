comscore Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Samsung Galaxy M20
Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Samsung Galaxy M20: Price in India, features compared

Realme 5 will go on first sale on August 27 and it competes with Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S and Samsung Galaxy M20. Here is how the three devices stack up against each other.

  Published: August 21, 2019 10:44 AM IST
Realme 5 has been launched as the successor to Realme 3 in India. The smartphone competes with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S and Samsung Galaxy M20 in the country. With the new series, Realme is bringing a new design language. It is also bringing improvements to overall performance. Here is the device stacks up against the competition in this segment.

Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Samsung Galaxy M20: Price in India, Availability

Realme 5 comes in three different storage variants and will go on first sale on August 27 via Flipkart. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB or 128GB storage is available for Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 9,999. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 11,999. The Galaxy M20 with 3GB RAM is available for Rs 9,990 while the 4GB RAM variant is available for Rs 11,990.

Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Samsung Galaxy M20: Screen Size

Realme 5 has the biggest display of the three devices in this segment. It comes with a 6.5-inch display supporting a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Both Redmi Note 7S and Galaxy M20 feature a 6.3-inch display but offer Full HD+ resolution.

Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Samsung Galaxy M20: Chipset, RAM and Storage

Realme 5 is the first smartphone to use Snapdragon 665 mobile platform in India. It is fabricated using 11nm process and comes with Kryo 260 cores. The chipset is a marked improvement over the 14nm Snapdragon 660 SoC seen on Redmi Note 7S. The Galaxy M20 uses Samsung’s Exynos 7904 SoC. Realme 5 is being offered with three different storage options while the other two offer only two storage options.

Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Samsung Galaxy M20: Cameras

Realme 5 is also the first smartphone with quad camera setup in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. There is a 12-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and two 2-megapixel cameras for macro and portrait. Realme calls this as leap into quad camera setup for smartphones. The Redmi Note 7S has a 48-megapixel main camera with 5-megapixel depth sensor. Samsung Galaxy M20 sticks with a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The Redmi Note 7S and Realme 5 feature a 13-megapixel selfie camera while Galaxy M20 has an 8-megapixel unit.

Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Samsung Galaxy M20: Battery, OS and Connectivity

Realme 5 and Galaxy M20 pack a 5,000mAh battery while Redmi Note 7S has a 4,000mAh battery pack. Realme 5 and Redmi Note 7S run Android Pie while Galaxy M20 runs Android Oreo. They support connectivity options like WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE.

Features Samsung Galaxy M20 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Realme 5
Price 10990 10999 9999
Chipset Exynos 7904 octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.3-inch full HD+ 6.3-inch full HD+ 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP Dual – 48MP + 5MP Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP 13MP 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh 4,000mAh 5,000mAh

  Published Date: August 21, 2019 10:44 AM IST

