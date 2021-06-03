comscore Realme 5G Global Summit Live Event Today: May Launch Realme GT 5G When and Where to watch livestream today
Realme 5G Global Summit: May Launch Realme GT 5G, When and Where to watch livestream today

Realme 5G Global Summit: The summit will start at 2:30 PM IST, experts from Counterpoint Research, Qualcomm India, GSMA Intelligence, etc will discuss 5G growth globally, Realme GT 5G launch expected.

Realme 5G Global Summit will kick off on June 3 at 2:30 PM IST. At today’s virtual event, experts from Counterpoint Research, Qualcomm India, GSMA Intelligence, and Realme will discuss 5G growth globally. The Chinese smartphone maker is widely anticipated to showcase the Realme GT 5G globally at the event. Also Read - Realme GT 5G appears on NBTC listing, global price, colours variants leaked online

Realme 5G Global Summit, Realme GT 5G launch (expected): How to watch livetstream

As mentioned, Realme 5G Global Summit will begin at 2:30 PM IST today via a virtual event that will be livestreamed on Realme’s Global YouTube channel. Panelists from Realme along with Qualcomm, GSMA, Counterpoint will discuss about 5G growth opportunities globally. The Chinese brand is also expected to reveal the Realme GT 5G globally at its summit today. We have embedded the Realme 5G Global Summit livestream link below for easy access.

Realme 5G Global Summit: Panel discussions, Q&As and more

Industry experts will discuss the growth of 5G worldwide, its adoption in India, macro impact, among other discussions. Realme cites that it will be a first-of-its-kind summit with insightful topics setting the stage for the implementation and adoption of 5G technology in India. Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth will take the stage to discuss on “5G Accelerates Smart Life for the Young Tech Natives.” Other panelists at the summit include- Kalvin Bahia (Principal Economist, GSMA Intelligence), Peter Richardson (VP and Co-Founder, Counterpoint Research), Rajen Vagadia (VP and President, Qualcomm India and SAARC), and Johnny Chen (Brand Director, Realme).

Realme GT 5G global launch expected

Realme GT 5G is expected to mark its global debut at today’s summit. The phone was introduced in China in March and is tipped to launch in Europe on June 3. Rumour mill recently leaked the European pricing and colour options of the new Realme GT 5G phone. The phone might be launched in two configurations- 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage. As per leaks, the phone could cost EUR 400 (around Rs 35,700) for the 8GB RAM model and EUR 450 (around Rs 40,200) for the 12GB RAM variant. The Realme GT 5G global variant might launch in Blue Glass and a Yellow Vegan Leather case cover variant. Realme is hosting a separate event in India on June 10 where it is expected to introduce the Realme GT 5G phone.

  • Published Date: June 3, 2021 1:11 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 3, 2021 1:12 PM IST

