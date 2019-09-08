At the IFA 2019 trade show Qualcomm announced its plans to launch 5G chipsets in the Snapdragon 7 and Snapdragon 6 series. The chipsets will be made on 7nm process, which will offer both power and efficiency. Qualcomm also confirmed that OEMs are already working on 5G devices. Now, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the Realme 5G smartphone will be launching soon.

Realme 5G smartphone detailed

The Realme 5G smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7-series chipset. The SoC will include Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF System. It will incorporate a modem, RF transceiver and RF Front-end. The new chipset will also enhance the company’s new models with support for all frequency bands and regions.

Having “standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network architectures, will lead to the maximum compatibility that flagship smartphones need,” Realme said in a statement. The Realme 5G smartphone powered by the new chipset will also include “Qualcomm AI Engine and Qualcomm Elite Gaming features.”

Realme is also working with Qualcomm for a smartphone powered by a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. It will “provide consumers with the outstanding user experience that is made possible by incorporating Qualcomm’s leading technology,” Realme added.

Realme 5G smartphone launch details

Madhav Sheth recently confirmed that the company will launch its first 5G device in 2019. Sheth revealed the plans to launch the first Realme 5G smartphone this year on Twitter.

Using the hashtag #5GisReal, Sheth tweeted that Realme will be among first brands to bring 5G products globally this year. He also added that the company is determined to bring the best of technology to India as early as possible.

There are rumors doing the rounds that Realme is considering launching the 5G variant of Realme X, and call it Realme X Pro. While Qualcomm is pitching 5G as a real mobile network, the next-generation network is still in its infancy. Telecom operators around the world are racing to prepare 5G network before compatible hardware become directly available from retail stores.