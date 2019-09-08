comscore Realme 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 7-series SoC coming soon
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 5G smartphone powered by 7nm Snapdragon 7-series SoC coming soon
News

Realme 5G smartphone powered by 7nm Snapdragon 7-series SoC coming soon

News

The upcoming Realme 5G smartphone will be powered by a 7nm Snapdragon 7-series SoC. Here is what we know so far.

  • Published: September 8, 2019 11:35 AM IST
realme-x-review-bgr-4

At the IFA 2019 trade show Qualcomm announced its plans to launch 5G chipsets in the Snapdragon 7 and Snapdragon 6 series. The chipsets will be made on 7nm process, which will offer both power and efficiency. Qualcomm also confirmed that OEMs are already working on 5G devices. Now, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the Realme 5G smartphone will be launching soon.

Realme 5G smartphone detailed 

The Realme 5G smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7-series chipset. The SoC will include Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF System. It will incorporate a modem, RF transceiver and RF Front-end. The new chipset will also enhance the company’s new models with support for all frequency bands and regions.

Having “standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network architectures, will lead to the maximum compatibility that flagship smartphones need,” Realme said in a statement. The Realme 5G smartphone powered by the new chipset will also include “Qualcomm AI Engine and Qualcomm Elite Gaming features.”

Realme is also working with Qualcomm for a smartphone powered by a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. It will “provide consumers with the outstanding user experience that is made possible by incorporating Qualcomm’s leading technology,” Realme added.

Realme 5G smartphone launch details

Madhav Sheth recently confirmed that the company will launch its first 5G device in 2019. Sheth revealed the plans to launch the first Realme 5G smartphone this year on Twitter.

Using the hashtag #5GisReal, Sheth tweeted that Realme will be among first brands to bring 5G products globally this year. He also added that the company is determined to bring the best of technology to India as early as possible.

There are rumors doing the rounds that Realme is considering launching the 5G variant of Realme X, and call it Realme X Pro. While Qualcomm is pitching 5G as a real mobile network, the next-generation network is still in its infancy. Telecom operators around the world are racing to prepare 5G network before compatible hardware become directly available from retail stores.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 8, 2019 11:35 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme 5G smartphone coming soon
News
Realme 5G smartphone coming soon
Best 25 mobile games for iOS to play before you die

Gaming

Best 25 mobile games for iOS to play before you die

Apple iPhone 11 event to be live streamed on YouTube

News

Apple iPhone 11 event to be live streamed on YouTube

Google Pixel 4 to sport improved Night Sight mode and more

News

Google Pixel 4 to sport improved Night Sight mode and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 update brings September security patch and more

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 update brings September security patch and more

Most Popular

Motorola One Action Review

Vivo Z1x First Impressions

Lenovo Z6 Pro First Impressions

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 First Impressions

Lenovo K10 Note First Impressions

Realme 5G smartphone coming soon

Apple iPhone 11 event to be live streamed on YouTube

Google Pixel 4 to sport improved Night Sight mode and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 update brings September security patch and more

Apple slams Google for raising false alarm on iOS vulnerabilities

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 5G smartphone coming soon

News

Realme 5G smartphone coming soon
Qualcomm announces 5G SoCs for Snapdragon 8,7 and 6 series

News

Qualcomm announces 5G SoCs for Snapdragon 8,7 and 6 series
Huawei Kirin 990 SoC with integrated 5G goes official

News

Huawei Kirin 990 SoC with integrated 5G goes official
LG unveils V50S dual-screen 5G smartphone at IFA 2019

News

LG unveils V50S dual-screen 5G smartphone at IFA 2019
Realme 5's latest software update brings August security patch

News

Realme 5's latest software update brings August security patch

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro रगेड टैबलेट लॉन्च, जानें Price और Features

ये हैं 25 बेस्ट Android पर उपलब्ध Mobile games

Amazon Deal of the Day: Nokia 6.1 Plus को 10 हजार से कम में खरीदें

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Guwahati की फाइनल डेट का हुआ खुलासा

PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 update में ये होंगे सभी नए फीचर्स!


News

Realme 5G smartphone coming soon
News
Realme 5G smartphone coming soon
Apple iPhone 11 event to be live streamed on YouTube

News

Apple iPhone 11 event to be live streamed on YouTube
Google Pixel 4 to sport improved Night Sight mode and more

News

Google Pixel 4 to sport improved Night Sight mode and more
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 update brings September security patch and more

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 update brings September security patch and more
Apple slams Google for raising false alarm on iOS vulnerabilities

News

Apple slams Google for raising false alarm on iOS vulnerabilities