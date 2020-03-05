comscore Realme 5i 128GB storage model now available in India for Rs 9,999
The Realme 5i price in India starts from Rs 8,999. The new 128GB storage variant is listed on the website with a price label of Rs 9,999.

  • Updated: March 5, 2020 9:40 AM IST
The Realme 5i was launched in India in only one variant – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. Now, the company is also offering a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Realme 5i. Interested customers can buy the device via Realme.com or Flipkart. The Realme 5i price in India starts from Rs 8,999. The new 128GB storage variant is listed on the website with a price label of Rs 9,999.

Realme is selling the handset in Aqua Blue and Forest Green color options. Some of the key highlights of the Realme 5i are a 5,000mAh battery and a quad rear camera setup. It features a waterdrop-style notched display, as is the case with budget phones these days. Read on to know more about Redmi Note 8’s rival.

Watch: Realme X50 Pro 5G First Impressions

Features, specs

The smartphone features a whopping 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is one of many phones to pack a waterdrop-style notched display. The brand says that the notch on the Realme 5i’s display is 39 percent smaller than the previous phone’s notch. The company says that the handset sports a mirror-polished rear shell, and comes with a 3D slim body. It has an anti-fingerprint surface. The panel operates at HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset.

Realme 6, 6 Pro and Realme Band to launch in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price and specifications

Also Read

Realme 6, 6 Pro and Realme Band to launch in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price and specifications

It is available with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB internal storage. You also get an option to expand the internal storage of the phone. As for the photography sessions, the Realme 5i sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera. At the back of the phone, there are four cameras, just like the Realme 5s and Realme 5. The rear camera setup consists of a 12-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The handset ships with Android 9 Pie OS along with ColorOS 6.1 UI. The company has confirmed that it will soon introduce the Realme UI, which will offer an experience closer to stock Android. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery, which you will also find on the company’s 5s phone. It offers support for reverse charging and 10W charging.

Features Realme 5i
Price 8999
Chipset Snapdragon 665
OS Android 9 Pie
Display IPS LCD-6.52-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 5,000mAh

  • Published Date: March 5, 2020 9:33 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 5, 2020 9:40 AM IST

