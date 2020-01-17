comscore Realme 5i available on open sale in India: Price, offers
Realme 5i available on open sale in India: Price, offers, specifications, features

Consumers can purchase the Realme 5i at anytime from Flipkart and Realme.com. The smartphone is available on open sale on both platforms.

  Published: January 17, 2020 9:30 AM IST
Realme 5i hands on 2

It seems there are no more flash sales for the latest Realme 5i. The smartphone is up for grabs since its first ever sale, which took place on January 15. Consumers can purchase the Realme 5i at anytime from Flipkart and Realme.com. The smartphone is available on open sale on both platforms.

The latest Realme smartphone replaces Realme 5 in the country, and the company has confirmed that it will discontinue the old Realme 5 smartphone because of new Realme 5i. It is worth noting that the latest Realme 5i phone offers features similar to Realme 5. You still get a 5,000mAh battery, a massive display, quad rear cameras and more. Here’s everything you need to know.

Realme 5i: Price in India

The Realme 5i is priced at Rs 8,999. It can be purchased from Flipkart and Realme.com. The handset is available in two color variants – Forest Green and Aqua Blue. As for the bundled offers, Reliance Jio customers can avail benefits worth Rs 7,550 on the smartphone.

Specifications, features

The smartphone features a whopping 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is one of many phones to pack a waterdrop-style notched display. The brand says that the notch on the Realme 5i’s display is 39 percent smaller than the previous phone’s notch. The company says that the handset sports a mirror-polished rear shell, and comes with a 3D slim body. It has an anti-fingerprint surface. The panel operates at HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset.

It is available with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB internal storage. You also get an option to expand the internal storage of the phone. As for the photography sessions, the Realme 5i sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera. At the back of the phone, there are four cameras, just like the Realme 5s and Realme 5. The rear camera setup consists of a 12-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The handset ships with Android 9 Pie OS along with ColorOS 6.1 UI. The company has confirmed that it will soon introduce the Realme UI, which will offer an experience closer to stock Android. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery, which you will also find on the company’s 5s phone. It offers support for reverse charging and 10W charging.

Features Realme 5i
Price 8999
Chipset Snapdragon 665
OS Android 9 Pie
Display IPS LCD-6.52-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 5,000mAh

  Published Date: January 17, 2020 9:30 AM IST

