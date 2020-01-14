comscore Realme 5i first sale tomorrow at 12PM: Price in India, offers
The Realme 5i is priced at Rs 8,999. The first sale will take place on tomorrow, January 15 at 12:00PM.

Realme 5i hands on 2

Realme will start selling the Realme 5i in India from tomorrow. The first flash sale will take place on Flipkart and Realme.com at 12:00 PM (12:00 noon). During the launch event, the Chinese company confirmed that it will discontinue the old Realme 5 phone. It is worth noting that the latest Realme 5i phone offers features similar to that of the Realme 5. You still get a 5,000mAh battery, a massive display, quad rear cameras and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the Realme 5i first sale.

Realme 5i: Sale details, Price in India

The Realme 5i is priced at Rs 8,999. The first sale will take place on tomorrow, January 15 at 12:00PM on Flipkart and Realme.com. The handset will be made available in two color variants – Forest Green and Aqua Blue. As for the offers, Reliance Jio customers can get benefits worth Rs 7,550. You can also avail 10 percent SuperCash (cashback) via MobiKwik.

Realme 5i: Specifications, features

The Realme 5i features a whopping 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is one of many phones to pack a waterdrop-style notched display. The brand says that the notch on the Realme 5i is 39 percent smaller than the previous phone’s notch. The company says that the handset sports a mirror-polished rear shell, and comes with a 3D slim body. It has an anti-fingerprint surface. The panel operates at HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset.

It is available with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB internal storage. You also get an option to expand the internal storage of the phone. As for the photography sessions, the Realme 5i sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera. At the back of the phone, there are four cameras, just like the Realme 5s and Realme 5. The rear camera setup consists of a 12-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Watch Video: Realme 5i Unboxing

The handset ships with Android 9 Pie OS along with ColorOS 6.1 UI. The company has confirmed that it will soon introduce the Realme UI, which will offer an experience closer to stock Android. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery, which you will also find on the company’s 5s phone. It offers support for reverse charging and 10W charging.

Features Realme 5i
Price 8999
Chipset Snapdragon 665
OS Android 9 Pie
Display IPS LCD-6.52-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 5,000mAh

