Realme 5i gets first software update in India with December security patch

Realme has started rolling out a software update to its latest smartphone, the Realme 5i, in India. The smartphone went on sale from yesterday, and now there is an update which brings December 2019 security patch to the latest smartphone.

As per official changelong, the Realme 5i update is rolling out with version number RMX2030EX_11_A.14 and it is about 2.59GB in size. The update, along with December 2019 security patch, also optimizes the clarity of a wide-angle sensor and fixes the issue of redness in the front camera, reports TheMobileIndian. Not just that, the company has fixed the silent issue of gaming when headphones are plugged in once again after it is unplugged.

To remind you, Realme 5i was launched last week at Rs 8,999. The company confirmed that it will discontinue the old Realme 5 smartphone because of new Realme 5i. It is worth noting that the latest Realme 5i phone offers features similar to that of the Realme 5. You still get a 5,000mAh battery, a massive display, quad rear cameras and more. Here’s everything you need to know.

Realme 5i: Specifications, features

The Realme 5i features a whopping 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is one of many phones to pack a waterdrop-style notched display. The brand says that the notch on the Realme 5i is 39 percent smaller than the previous phone’s notch. The company says that the handset sports a mirror-polished rear shell, and comes with a 3D slim body. It has an anti-fingerprint surface. The panel operates at HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset.

It is available with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB internal storage. You also get an option to expand the internal storage of the phone. As for the photography sessions, the Realme 5i sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera. At the back of the phone, there are four cameras, just like the Realme 5s and Realme 5. The rear camera setup consists of a 12-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The newly launched Realme 5i ships with Android 9 Pie OS along with ColorOS 6.1 UI. The company has confirmed that it will soon introduce the Realme UI, which will offer an experience closer to stock Android. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery, which you will also find on the company’s 5s phone. It offers support for reverse charging and 10W charging.