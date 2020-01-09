Realme 5i India launch; Realme 5 gets officially discontinued

Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, has launched a new smartphone in India today. Called Realme 5i, the smartphone comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery, quad cameras and more. A variant of the Realme 5, the new smartphone comes with upgraded front camera and a textured back design instead of the glossy, laminated plastic back. The company also revealed that the Realme 5 has been officially discontinued. Though, users will be able to buy the smartphone till stocks last.

Realme 5i price in India, availability

Realme 5i price in India is set at Rs 8,999. It will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com starting January 15 at 12:00PM. The handset will be available in two color variants, including Forest Green and Aqua Blue. As for the offers, Reliance Jio customers can get benefits worth Rs 7,550. You can also avail 10 percent SuperCash (cashback) via MobiKwik.

Realme 5i specifications, features

The Realme 5i features a 6.52-inch IPS LCD HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is one of many phones to pack a waterdrop-style notched display. The company says that the notch on the Realme 5i is 39 percent smaller than the previous phone’s notch.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset. It is available with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB internal storage. As for the photography, the Realme 5i sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera. At the back of the phone, there are four cameras, just like the Realme 5s and Realme 5. The rear camera setup consists of a 12-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The newly launched Realme 5i ships with Android 9 Pie OS along with ColorOS 6.1 UI. The company has confirmed that it will soon introduce the Realme UI. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery, which you will also find on the company’s 5s phone. It offers support for 10W charging. Connectivity options are 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, Bluetooth, a micro-USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.