comscore Realme 5i India launch; Realme 5 gets officially discontinued | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 5i India launch; Realme 5 gets officially discontinued
News

Realme 5i India launch; Realme 5 gets officially discontinued

News

The new Realme 5i comes with textured back and upgraded front camera. The Realme 5 will continue to be available till stocks last.

  • Published: January 9, 2020 1:33 PM IST
Realme 5i

Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, has launched a new smartphone in India today. Called Realme 5i, the smartphone comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery, quad cameras and more. A variant of the Realme 5, the new smartphone comes with upgraded front camera and a textured back design instead of the glossy, laminated plastic back. The company also revealed that the Realme 5 has been officially discontinued. Though, users will be able to buy the smartphone till stocks last. 

Related Stories


Realme 5i price in India, availability

Realme 5i price in India is set at Rs 8,999. It will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com starting January 15 at 12:00PM. The handset will be available in two color variants, including Forest Green and Aqua Blue. As for the offers, Reliance Jio customers can get benefits worth Rs 7,550. You can also avail 10 percent SuperCash (cashback) via MobiKwik.

Realme 5i specifications, features

The Realme 5i features a 6.52-inch IPS LCD HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is one of many phones to pack a waterdrop-style notched display. The company says that the notch on the Realme 5i is 39 percent smaller than the previous phone’s notch.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset. It is available with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB internal storage. As for the photography, the Realme 5i sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera. At the back of the phone, there are four cameras, just like the Realme 5s and Realme 5. The rear camera setup consists of a 12-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The newly launched Realme 5i ships with Android 9 Pie OS along with ColorOS 6.1 UI. The company has confirmed that it will soon introduce the Realme UI. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery, which you will also find on the company’s 5s phone. It offers support for 10W charging. Connectivity options are 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, Bluetooth, a micro-USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 9, 2020 1:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme fitness band soon coming to India; launch teased by Madhav Sheth
Wearables
Realme fitness band soon coming to India; launch teased by Madhav Sheth
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Indian prices leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Indian prices leaked

After Realme 5i launch; Realme 5 discontinued

News

After Realme 5i launch; Realme 5 discontinued

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T updates rolling out

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T updates rolling out

Xiaomi electric shaver launched in China

News

Xiaomi electric shaver launched in China

Most Popular

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Indian prices leaked

After Realme 5i launch; Realme 5 discontinued

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T updates rolling out

Xiaomi electric shaver launched in China

Realme 5i launched: Price, full specs, features, availability and more

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme fitness band soon coming to India; launch teased by Madhav Sheth

Wearables

Realme fitness band soon coming to India; launch teased by Madhav Sheth
After Realme 5i launch; Realme 5 discontinued

News

After Realme 5i launch; Realme 5 discontinued
Realme 5i launched: Price, full specs, features, availability and more

News

Realme 5i launched: Price, full specs, features, availability and more
Realme TV to launch in 2020, reveals CMO

Smart TVs

Realme TV to launch in 2020, reveals CMO
Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features

News

Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5i स्मार्टफोन क्वार्ड रियर कैमरा सेटअप और 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile की अपडेट में शामिल होगा नया Domination Mode और Town अरीना मैप

बेंगलुरू, मनमाड और भुसावल रेलवे स्टेशनों पर प्रायोगिक तौर पर लगे फेशियल रिकॉग्निशन सिस्टम

PUBG Mobile Lite में बेहतर होंगे ग्राफिक्स, गेम में जुड़ी नई ग्राफिक्स सेटिंग्स

Samsung ने 2019 में बेचीं Galaxy Fold की 4 लाख से ज्यादा डिवाइसेस

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Indian prices leaked
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Indian prices leaked
After Realme 5i launch; Realme 5 discontinued

News

After Realme 5i launch; Realme 5 discontinued
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T updates rolling out

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T updates rolling out
Xiaomi electric shaver launched in China

News

Xiaomi electric shaver launched in China
Realme 5i launched: Price, full specs, features, availability and more

News

Realme 5i launched: Price, full specs, features, availability and more