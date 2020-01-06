comscore Realme 5i India launch set for January 9: Expected features, price
Realme 5i India launch set for January 9: Check expected features and other details

The Realme 5i is currently listed on Flipkart, which says that the launch event will start at 12:30 PM on January 9. Ahead of the launch, the e-commerce giant has also revealed a few features of the Realme 5i.

  • Published: January 6, 2020 11:46 AM IST
Realme 5i launch

Realme India is all set to launch a new phone in a few days. The brand kick-off 2020 with the launch of Realme 5i. As per the Flipkart listing, the Realme 5i India launch will take place on January 9. This Realme phone is currently listed on Flipkart, which says that the launch event will start at 12:30 PM. Ahead of the launch, the e-commerce giant has also revealed a few features of the Realme 5i.

The Flipkart listing confirms that the Realme 5i will pack a big 5,000mAh battery. This device will also offer a massive 6.5-inch display. One will find both of these features on the existing Realme 5s phone, which is currently available for Rs 9,999 in India. The listing also reveals that the upcoming Realme handset will come with a “mini drop Full Screen.”

Watch: Realme 5s First Impressions

Apart from these details, Flipkart has also confirmed that the Realme 5i will be powered by a “powerful Snapdragon processor.” However, it doesn’t reveal the name of the processor. A recent leak suggested that the company could add a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC under the hood. The teaser also confirms that you will get an AI-based quad rear camera setup. This includes an ultra-wide-angle lens, a portrait lens and a macro lens along with the primary sensor. Overall, the Realme 5i looks similar to the Realme 5s available in the Indian market.

Realme 5i spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 665 SoC, 4GB RAM

Besides, the Realme 5i smartphone was recently spotted on Geekbench database. The listing revealed that the phone will run on Android Pie OS out-of-the-box, with ColorOS 6 skin on top. It logged a score of 1,543 and 5,602 points in Geekbench 4 single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. Similarly, on Geekbench 5, it achieved 314 and 1,389 points in single and multi-core tests, respectively.

As per the listing, the device features a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. The quad rear camera setup could include a 12-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. In addition, it is also likely to come with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. Realme might also add an 8-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. The Realme 5i could come with a price label of around 4.29 million VND, which is about Rs 13,200 in India.

Features Realme 5s
Price 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.5-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP +8MP + 2MP +2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh

  • Published Date: January 6, 2020 11:46 AM IST

