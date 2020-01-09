comscore Realme 5i India launch today: Live stream details, features and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features, specifications and more
News

Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features, specifications and more

News

The company is streaming the Realme 5i launch live on YouTube. The India launch event is set to begin at 12:30PM IST today.

  • Published: January 9, 2020 8:10 AM IST
Realme 5i launched

Realme 5i is set to launch in India today. It is the latest quad rear camera smartphone from Realme. The Chinese brand had started teasing the India launch of the Realme 5i last week. So far, Flipkart has revealed that the Realme 5i will be bear a 5,000mAh and a 6.5-inch display. The listing also revealed that the upcoming Realme handset will offer a “Mini Drop Full Screen.”

Related Stories


Realme 5i: Live stream details, specifications, expected price

While other details are yet to be revealed, we already know the features of the phone following its launch in Vietnam. The Realme 5i will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The India launch event is set to begin at 12:30PM IST today. The company is streaming the Realme 5i launch live on YouTube. The pricing of Realme 5i in India remains a mystery right now. But, in Vietnam, the 3GB RAM variant of the Realme 5i is priced at VND 4,290,000 (approximately Rs 13,400).

As for the features, the Realme 5i comes with a whopping 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is one of many phones to pack a waterdrop-style notched display. The panel operates at HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. The smartphone maker will be selling the Realme 5i in Green and Blue colors.

It is available with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB internal storage. You also get an option to expand the internal storage of the phone. As for the photography sessions, the Realme 5i sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera. At the back of the phone, there are four cameras, just like the Realme 5s and Realme 5. The rear camera setup consists of a 12-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Realme C2s with 4,000mAh battery, 3GB RAM launched for around Rs 3,060: Check specifications

Also Read

Realme C2s with 4,000mAh battery, 3GB RAM launched for around Rs 3,060: Check specifications

The Realme 5i ships with Android 9 Pie OS along with ColorOS 6.1 UI. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery, which you will also find on the company’s 5s phone. It offers support for 10W charging. Connectivity options are 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, Bluetooth, a micro-USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is also a fingerprint scanner for security purposes.

Features Realme 5i
Price
Chipset Snapdragon 665
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.52-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 5,000mAh

 

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 9, 2020 8:10 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Over 4 lakh Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones sold in 2019
News
Over 4 lakh Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones sold in 2019
After Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 gets Android 10 update, December security patch

News

After Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 gets Android 10 update, December security patch

TCL foldable phone to feature 5G and a 7.2-inch screen

News

TCL foldable phone to feature 5G and a 7.2-inch screen

Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features

News

Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features

BGR India Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India Daily News Wrap

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Over 4 lakh Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones sold in 2019

After Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 gets Android 10 update, December security patch

TCL foldable phone to feature 5G and a 7.2-inch screen

Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features

BGR India Daily News Wrap

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features

News

Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features
Realme UI is looking for Realme X2 beta testers

News

Realme UI is looking for Realme X2 beta testers
Apple iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 8 discounted on Flipkart; know more

Deals

Apple iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 8 discounted on Flipkart; know more
Micromax Spark Go, Yu Ace, and more discounted on Flipkart

Deals

Micromax Spark Go, Yu Ace, and more discounted on Flipkart
Infinix Hot 8 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, features, offers and more

News

Infinix Hot 8 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, features, offers and more

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5i आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, यहां क्लिक करके देखें इवेंट को लाइव

Honor 9 Lite यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, न्यू सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट के साथ मिला दिसंबर 2019 सिक्योरिटी पैच

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro नए नया चमकदार Twilight Orange कलर में हुआ लॉन्च

Toreto ने 1,799 रुपये में लॉन्च किया Bash ब्लूटूथ पोर्टेबल स्पीकर, ये हैं फीचर्स

Trending Technology News Today : Reliance Jio की Wi-Fi कॉलिंग सर्विस लॉन्च किए जाने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

News

Over 4 lakh Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones sold in 2019
News
Over 4 lakh Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones sold in 2019
After Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 gets Android 10 update, December security patch

News

After Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 gets Android 10 update, December security patch
TCL foldable phone to feature 5G and a 7.2-inch screen

News

TCL foldable phone to feature 5G and a 7.2-inch screen
Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features

News

Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features
BGR India Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India Daily News Wrap