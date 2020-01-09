Realme 5i is set to launch in India today. It is the latest quad rear camera smartphone from Realme. The Chinese brand had started teasing the India launch of the Realme 5i last week. So far, Flipkart has revealed that the Realme 5i will be bear a 5,000mAh and a 6.5-inch display. The listing also revealed that the upcoming Realme handset will offer a “Mini Drop Full Screen.”

Realme 5i: Live stream details, specifications, expected price

While other details are yet to be revealed, we already know the features of the phone following its launch in Vietnam. The Realme 5i will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The India launch event is set to begin at 12:30PM IST today. The company is streaming the Realme 5i launch live on YouTube. The pricing of Realme 5i in India remains a mystery right now. But, in Vietnam, the 3GB RAM variant of the Realme 5i is priced at VND 4,290,000 (approximately Rs 13,400).

As for the features, the Realme 5i comes with a whopping 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is one of many phones to pack a waterdrop-style notched display. The panel operates at HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. The smartphone maker will be selling the Realme 5i in Green and Blue colors.

It is available with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB internal storage. You also get an option to expand the internal storage of the phone. As for the photography sessions, the Realme 5i sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera. At the back of the phone, there are four cameras, just like the Realme 5s and Realme 5. The rear camera setup consists of a 12-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Realme 5i ships with Android 9 Pie OS along with ColorOS 6.1 UI. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery, which you will also find on the company’s 5s phone. It offers support for 10W charging. Connectivity options are 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, Bluetooth, a micro-USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is also a fingerprint scanner for security purposes.

Features Realme 5i Price – Chipset Snapdragon 665 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.52-inch HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 5,000mAh