Realme 5i specifications revealed via Geekbench listing

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is set to kick off 2020 with the launch of 5i smartphone on January 6. The company is also set to launch the Realme X50, which will be Realme’s first 5G smartphone. The Realme 5i comes months after the launch of Realme 5, 5 Pro, and 5s. It was recently spotted on Geekbench, revealing key specifications and features.

Realme 5i specifications and features (leaked)

The Geekbench database listing reveals the smartphone with model number RMX2030. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. The Realme smartphone will run on Android Pie OS out-of-the-box, with ColorOS 6 skin on top. The Realme 5i logged a score of 1,543 and 5,602 points in Geekbench 4 single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. Similarly, on Geekbench 5, it achieved 314 and 1,389 points in single and multi-core tests, respectively.

As per the report, the Realme 5i looks similar to the Realme 5 available in the Indian market. IT is likely that the smartphone maker may launch Realme 5 as the Realme 5i in Vietnam. As per the listing, the device features a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution.

According to the announcement, Realme 5i will come with the quad rear camera setup. The setup features a 12-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. In addition, it also comes with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. Realme also seems to have added an 8-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

Expected pricing

The Realme 5i is likely to be available around 4.29 million VND or about Rs 13,200. Details about India pricing and launch date are scarce at the moment.

Realme X50 leaked specifications

The possible hardware specifications and pricing details of the Realme X50 5G were leaked on Weibo. This table confirmed some of the previously revealed specifications including Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The smartphone is all set to launch on January 7, 2020. It will come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Some of the highlights of the smartphone include 120Hz display refresh rate, quad-read camera, and 5G connectivity.