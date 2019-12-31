comscore Realme 5i to launch on January 6; specifications, price leaks | BGR India
Realme 5i to launch on January 6; specifications, renders, pricing leak

This comes months after the launch of Realme 5, 5 Pro, and 5s. It makes Realme 5i the fourth smartphone in the list to join these existing devices.

  Published: December 31, 2019 1:49 PM IST
Realme 5i leaked render

Smartphone maker Realme is likely preparing for the launch of a new smartphone in the coming days. However, this new smartphone will not be the highly anticipated Realme X50. In addition, the company seems to be ready to drop the Realme 5i in the market. This comes months after the launch of Realme 5, 5 Pro, and 5s. It makes Realme 5i the fourth smartphone in the list to join these existing devices. As per new information, the company is planning to launch the device in the market on January 6. This means that the company will launch the X50 just a day after the 5i.

Realme 5i leaked specifications, design, and price

Realme Vietnam confirmed the launch date of the upcoming smartphone on its Facebook page. The company did not share any more details about the device. However, the device listing surfaced on the website of the Vietnamese retailer FPT Shop. The listing revealed the renders and specifications of the upcoming smartphone. As per a report from Playful Droid, the online listing of the device allows users to register for the device. The device will be available in two color variants including Green and Blue. In addition, the device features a design similar to Realme 5 and 5s without a reflective back panel.

As per the report, the Realme 5i looks similar to the Realme 5 available in the Indian market. IT is likely that the smartphone maker may launch Realme 5 as the Realme 5i in Vietnam. As per the listing, the device features a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. It is powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone also comes with Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.1 out of the box.

According to the announcement, Realme 5i will come with the quad rear camera setup. The setup features a 12-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. In addition, it also comes with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. Realme also seems to have added an 8-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with an expected price of 4.29 million VND or about Rs 13,200.

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky Binge+ 4K सेट-टॉप बॉक्स के लॉन्च से पहले कीमत का हुआ खुलासा

Realme 5i अगले साल 6 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme जल्द लॉन्च करेगी Dart और SuperDart फास्ट चार्जिंग टेक्नोलॉजी

Top Fake & Rumors Tech News In India of the Year 2019: 2019 नहीं अब 2020 से आस

अब Airtel का 23 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान नहीं रहा सबसे सस्ता, कंपनी ने कीमत बढ़ाई

