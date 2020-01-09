Realme today launched one more budget phone in India. The company took the wraps off the Realme 5i and even teased the launch of its upcoming fitness band. The latest device from Realme boasts a quad rear camera setup that integrates a 12-megapixel main sensor. Its successor Realme 5s comes with a 48-megapixel main camera. The Realme 5i will be seen competing with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M30 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. Here is how the three budget phones stack up against each other.

Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8 vs Galaxy M30: Price in India

The Realme 5i price in India starts from Rs 8,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is priced at Rs 9,999 in India, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999.

Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8 vs Galaxy M30: Display

The Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio. The new phone from Realme features a slightly larger 6.52-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. The brand says that the notch on the Realme 5i is 39 percent smaller than the previous phone’s notch.

The Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with Infinity-U notch that houses the front camera. Unlike the Realme 5i and Redmi Note 8, Samsung’s handset offers a Super AMOLED display at a very low price, which is impressive.

Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8 vs Galaxy M30: Chipset, RAM, storage

Both the Realme and Redmi phones come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 chipset. The Realme 5i will be available in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The Redmi Note 8 was launched in India in two configurations – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB – in the online channel.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 uses a 14nm fabrication process-based Exynos 7904 SoC. This phone comes with 4GB RAM and a 64GB storage option. There is also a top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The three phones also feature a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage.

Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8 vs Galaxy M30: Camera

The Realme 5i bears a quad rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary camera (PDAF and an f/1.8 aperture). There is also an 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.25 aperture and a 119-degree wide-angle lens). The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4 aperture and a 4cm focus distance), and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a Super Nightscape 2.0 mode for better low-light shots, and a ChromaBoost feature.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 offers a total of four cameras at the back. This setup comprises of a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The rest of the cameras are an 8-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is also a 2-megapixel depth camera sensor for Portrait shots. The device also comes with an improved night mode to offer users a better low-light photography experience.

The Galaxy M30 features a triple-camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary RGB sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. You also get a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel camera. On the front, the Redmi Note 8 packs a 13-megapixel camera for capturing selfies, whereas the Realme 5i offers an 8-megapixel camera sensor.

Battery, software

The budget Redmi phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Both the Samsung Galaxy M30 and Realme 5i have a larger 5,000mAh battery when compared to the Redmi Note 8’s battery. The Galaxy M30 comes bundled with a 15W fast charger in the box. Charging and data transfer takes place using the USB Type-C port. You get micro-USB port with the Realme 5i, unlike the Redmi Note 8. The new Realme phone offers support for reverse charging and 10W charging.

