Realme 5i will get Realme UI Android 10 update in May; confirms Madhav Sheth

  Published: January 24, 2020 11:07 AM IST
Realme India CEO, Madhav Seth, has confirmed that the latest Realme 5i will also get the Realme UI Android 10 update along with Realme 5 and Realme 5s in May, 2020. Previously, Realme had provided Android 10 update timeline for all its smartphones, but then the Realme 5i wasn’t launched.

The Chinese company recently revamped its mobile user interface (UI) for Realme smartphones. The smartphone maker has moved away from Oppo’s ColorOS to its own Realme UI with Android 10 upgrade. A few Realme smartphones have already received the much-awaited Realme UI update, and going forward, the company will ship updates to rest of the smartphones including Realme 5, Realme 5s, and Realme 5i.

Consumers can purchase the Realme 5i at anytime from Flipkart and Realme.com. The smartphone is available on open sale on both platforms. The Realme 5i is priced at Rs 8,999. The handset is available in two color variants – Forest Green and Aqua Blue. As for the bundled offers, Reliance Jio customers can avail benefits worth Rs 7,550 on the Realme 5i.

Realme 5i: Specifications, features

The Realme 5i features a whopping 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is one of many phones to pack a waterdrop-style notched display. The brand says that the notch on the Realme 5i is 39 percent smaller than the previous phone’s notch. The company says that the handset sports a mirror-polished rear shell, and comes with a 3D slim body. It has an anti-fingerprint surface. The panel operates at HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset.

It is available with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB internal storage. You also get an option to expand the internal storage of the phone. As for the photography sessions, the Realme 5i sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera. At the back of the phone, there are four cameras, just like the Realme 5s and Realme 5. The rear camera setup consists of a 12-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The newly launched Realme 5i ships with Android 9 Pie OS along with ColorOS 6.1 UI. The company has confirmed that it will soon introduce the Realme UI, which will offer an experience closer to stock Android. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery, which you will also find on the company’s 5s phone. It offers support for reverse charging and 10W charging.

  Published Date: January 24, 2020 11:07 AM IST

