comscore Realme 5i launched: Check features, price, sale and more | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 5i with quad cameras launched: Check features, price, sale details and more
News

Realme 5i with quad cameras launched: Check features, price, sale details and more

News

The Realme 5i comes with a starting price of 3,690,000 VND, which is around Rs 11,520 in India.

  • Published: January 6, 2020 4:42 PM IST
Realme 5i launched

Realme 5i has been launched in Vietnam. Earlier today, we reported that the brand will launch its Realme 5i smartphone in India on January 9, 2020. Before launching in India, Realme has launched the handset in Vietnam. Interested buyers can get the device via the partnered online retailers of Realme. The Realme 5i comes with a starting price of 3,690,000 VND, which is around Rs 11,520 in India.

The mentioned price is for the 3GB RAM model as the 4GB RAM variant is priced at 4,290,000 VND (approximately Rs 13,400). In India, the Realme 5i is expected to come with a slightly cheaper price tag. The new Realme phone is currently on sale in the country. Besides, the Realme 5 is priced at Rs 8,999 in India, whereas its sequel Realme 5s is available for Rs 9,999. Read on to know more about the latest Realme 5i device.

Watch: Realme 5s First Impressions

Realme 5i specifications, features

The Realme 5i features a whopping 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is one of many phones to pack a waterdrop-style notched display. The panel operates at HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. The smartphone maker will be selling the Realme 5i in Green and Blue colors.

Realme 5i India launch set for January 9: Check expected features and other details

Also Read

Realme 5i India launch set for January 9: Check expected features and other details

It is available with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB internal storage. You also get an option to expand the internal storage of the phone. As for the photography sessions, the Realme 5i sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera. At the back of the phone, there are four cameras, just like the Realme 5s and Realme 5. The rear camera setup consists of a 12-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The newly launched Realme 5i ships with Android 9 Pie OS along with ColorOS 6.1 UI. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery, which you will also find on the Realme 5s. It offers support for 10W charging. Connectivity options are 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, Bluetooth, a microUSB, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is also a fingerprint scanner for security purposes.

Features Realme 5 Realme 5s
Price 9999 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie
Display 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels 6.5-inch HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 48MP +8MP + 2MP +2MP
Front Camera 13MP 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh
  • Published Date: January 6, 2020 4:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A20s, A50s, A70 get new system update
News
Samsung Galaxy A20s, A50s, A70 get new system update
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India in January 2020

Top Products

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India in January 2020

Realme X50 5G specifications spotted on TENAA

News

Realme X50 5G specifications spotted on TENAA

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Features

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

itel A25 phone with 100-days replacement warranty launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999

News

itel A25 phone with 100-days replacement warranty launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Reliance JioFiber users will now get bundled ZEE5 subscription for free

Realme 5i with quad cameras launched: Check features, price, sale details and more

Samsung Galaxy A20s, A50s, A70 get new system update

Realme X50 5G specifications spotted on TENAA

itel A25 phone with 100-days replacement warranty launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 5i with quad cameras launched: Check features, price, sale details and more

News

Realme 5i with quad cameras launched: Check features, price, sale details and more
Realme X50 5G specifications spotted on TENAA

News

Realme X50 5G specifications spotted on TENAA
Realme 5i India launch set for January 9: Check expected features and other details

News

Realme 5i India launch set for January 9: Check expected features and other details
Realme has sold over 5.5 million units of Realme 5 series

News

Realme has sold over 5.5 million units of Realme 5 series
New Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro update brings security patch and more

News

New Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro update brings security patch and more

हिंदी समाचार

itel A25 भारत में 100 दिनों की रिप्लेसमेंट वारंटी के साथ 3,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Whatsapp के डिलीट हुए मैसेज को ऐसे पढ़ें

Xbox One Series X कंसोल से बेहतर होगा अपकमिंग Sony PlayStation 5!

Xiaomi Redmi K20 के लिए खुशखबरी, Android 10 बेस्ड MIUI 11 स्टेबल अपडेट मिली

टॉप फिटनेस बैंड भारत में 3 हजार रुपये के अंदर : Mi Band, Infinix, Honor Band 5 हैं ऑप्शन

News

Reliance JioFiber users will now get bundled ZEE5 subscription for free
News
Reliance JioFiber users will now get bundled ZEE5 subscription for free
Realme 5i with quad cameras launched: Check features, price, sale details and more

News

Realme 5i with quad cameras launched: Check features, price, sale details and more
Samsung Galaxy A20s, A50s, A70 get new system update

News

Samsung Galaxy A20s, A50s, A70 get new system update
Realme X50 5G specifications spotted on TENAA

News

Realme X50 5G specifications spotted on TENAA
itel A25 phone with 100-days replacement warranty launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999

News

itel A25 phone with 100-days replacement warranty launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999