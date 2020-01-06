Realme 5i has been launched in Vietnam. Earlier today, we reported that the brand will launch its Realme 5i smartphone in India on January 9, 2020. Before launching in India, Realme has launched the handset in Vietnam. Interested buyers can get the device via the partnered online retailers of Realme. The Realme 5i comes with a starting price of 3,690,000 VND, which is around Rs 11,520 in India.

The mentioned price is for the 3GB RAM model as the 4GB RAM variant is priced at 4,290,000 VND (approximately Rs 13,400). In India, the Realme 5i is expected to come with a slightly cheaper price tag. The new Realme phone is currently on sale in the country. Besides, the Realme 5 is priced at Rs 8,999 in India, whereas its sequel Realme 5s is available for Rs 9,999. Read on to know more about the latest Realme 5i device.

Watch: Realme 5s First Impressions

Realme 5i specifications, features

The Realme 5i features a whopping 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is one of many phones to pack a waterdrop-style notched display. The panel operates at HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. The smartphone maker will be selling the Realme 5i in Green and Blue colors.

It is available with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB internal storage. You also get an option to expand the internal storage of the phone. As for the photography sessions, the Realme 5i sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera. At the back of the phone, there are four cameras, just like the Realme 5s and Realme 5. The rear camera setup consists of a 12-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The newly launched Realme 5i ships with Android 9 Pie OS along with ColorOS 6.1 UI. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery, which you will also find on the Realme 5s. It offers support for 10W charging. Connectivity options are 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, Bluetooth, a microUSB, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is also a fingerprint scanner for security purposes.