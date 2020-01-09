Realme 5i has been launched in India, and its price starts from Rs 8,999. The Chinese company has confirmed that it will discontinue the old Realme 5 phone. It is worth noting that the latest Realme 5i phone offers features similar to that of the Realme 5. You still get a 5,000mAh battery, a massive display, quad rear cameras and more. The Realme 5i will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com.

The first sale of Realme 5i will take place on January 15, and the sale will kick off at 12:00PM. The handset will be listed in two color variants, including Forest Green and Aqua Blue. As for the offers, Reliance Jio customers can get benefits worth Rs 7,550. You can also avail 10 percent SuperCash (cashback) via MobiKwik.

Realme 5i specifications, features

The Realme 5i features a whopping 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is one of many phones to pack a waterdrop-style notched display. The brand says that the notch on the Realme 5i is 39 percent smaller than the previous phone’s notch. The company says that the handset sports a mirror-polished rear shell, and comes with a 3D slim body. It has an anti-fingerprint surface. The panel operates at HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset.

It is available with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB internal storage. You also get an option to expand the internal storage of the phone. As for the photography sessions, the Realme 5i sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera. At the back of the phone, there are four cameras, just like the Realme 5s and Realme 5. The rear camera setup consists of a 12-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The newly launched Realme 5i ships with Android 9 Pie OS along with ColorOS 6.1 UI. The company has confirmed that it will soon introduce the Realme UI, which will offer an experience closer to stock Android. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery, which you will also find on the company’s 5s phone. It offers support for reverse charging and 10W charging. Connectivity options are 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, Bluetooth, a micro-USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.