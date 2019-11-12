comscore Realme 5s could launch in India on November 20; Flipkart teaser reveals
Realme 5s could launch alongside Realme X2 Pro on November 20, Flipkart teaser confirms

The Realme 5s is likely to bring minor improvements over the Realme 5 that was recently launched. No other details of the smartphone are available at the moment.

  Updated: November 12, 2019 7:19 PM IST
Realme X2 Pro Launch ticket

Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, is all set to launch a new smartphone in India on November 20. We are talking about the highly anticipated Realme X2 Pro, the teaser for which is already live on Flipkart. Now, if the latest teaser is to be believed, it will not be the only phone. Realme 5s is also expected to be launched alongside the X2 Pro.

Realme 5s leak detailed

 MySmartPrice spotted “Realme 5s coming soon” on the teaser page of the X2 Pro. It could be an accidental or intentional leak. Nevertheless, we could get more clarity if we come across more teasers. Meanwhile, the Realme 5s also appeared on NBTC and BIS certification website. But it does not reveal any specifications.

Realme X2 Pro – Specifications and features

When it debuts in two weeks, the Realme X2 Pro will compete with Redmi K20 ProOnePlus 7T, Asus ROG Phone 2 and BlackShark 2 Pro. It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display comes with faster 90Hz refresh rate like OnePlus 7T and houses an updated in-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform, it offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is no support for expandable storage.

The Realme X2 Pro also features a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel f/1.7 main shooter. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Realme X2 Pro features a 16-megapixel shooter. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and has a USB Type-C port. The X2 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery with 50W Super VOOC flash charging. It runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android Pie and will get Android 10 update later.

Features Realme X2 Pro
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.5-inch Full HD+-2400x1080pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  Published Date: November 12, 2019 7:17 PM IST
  Updated Date: November 12, 2019 7:19 PM IST

