Realme 5s display specs teased by Flipkart ahead of its launch

Realme will be launching two new smartphones, Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s, in India on November 20. While the flagship Realme X2 Pro is a known device from its China release, what is not known, is about the Realme 5s. Now, Flipkart has teased the display specs of Realme 5s through a teaser page. It is set to feature a 6.51-inch HD+ display, which means it will be an upgrade over its previous version. The teaser also shows that the smartphone will feature a waterdrop style notch. The smartphone will apparently feature diamond-cut finish on the rear panel along with the Realme branding on top.

Previously, BGR India had learnt that the Realme 5s will essentially be the same device as the existing Realme 5, except its rear camera setup. The Realme 5s will carry 48-megapixel primary sensor instead of a 12-megapixel lens. The same has also been confirmed through Flipkart’s official teaser page. But sources close to Realme‘s launch plan have now confirmed that the other three cameras will remain same. As per our information, the quad-camera setup will include a 48-megapixel Samsung sensor with secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, whereas the third and fourth cameras will be of 2-megapixel sensor.

Realme 5s full specifications (tipped)

According to our sources, the smartphone will pack same 6.5-inch HD+ tall display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. Under the hood, there will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The new handset configuration is likely to start from 4GB RAM+64GB storage onwards, but complete variant details are not available.

In terms of camera, the quad-camera setup on 5s will be 48-megapixel+8-megapixel+2-megapixel+2-megapixel. On the front, the device will also get a 13-megapixel selfie snapper with AI beauty mode. The big highlight of 5,000mAh battery will remain same as Realme 5. On the software front, it will also ship with Android 9 Pie OS with ColorOS 6 skin on top.