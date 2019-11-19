Realme 5s leak: Geekbench reveals features, specifications and more

Smartphone maker Realme is all set to launch its much-anticipated budget smartphone, the Realme 5s in the market tomorrow. In addition, the company is also planning to launch its much-hyped Realme X2 smartphone in India. The company has already posted a number of teasers about both the devices on its social media handles. As part of the teasers, the company has already hinted at some key features of the upcoming smartphones. The company is still likely keeping key specifications under wrap until the launch. However, in addition to the official teasers, more information about the device has leaked online.

Realme 5s leaked specifications

It looks like the device landed on Geekbench revealing the rest of the unannounced information. As per a report from DroidShout, the Realme 5s will feature Snapdragon 665 SoC with 4GB RAM. The device will also come with the RMX1925 model number. Taking a closer look, the device scored 314 points on the single-core benchmark test and 1,386 points in the multi-core test. Beyond the hardware, the Realme 5s will also feature Android 9 Pie out of the box.

As reported previously, the smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD resolution and 90Hz display. The device will also feature a waterdrop notch design on the top of the display. Realme 5s will also feature a 5,000mAh battery. The highlight of the smartphone is likely to be the 48-megapixel primary camera. Realme also confirmed that the smartphone will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The smartphone maker also hinted at a 13-megapixel got “Real clarity”. For some parallel context, the Realme X2 Pro will feature a 64-megapixel primary camera. The camera setup will also feature four cameras and a 20x hybrid zoom system. Realme also confirmed that the X2 Pro will feature a vapor chamber for taking care of the heat.