comscore Realme 5s first sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 5s first sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers and all you need to know
News

Realme 5s first sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers and all you need to know

News

The mid-segment Realme 5s was launched last week alongside the Realme X2 Pro flagship in the country. One of the biggest USP of the Realme 5s is its 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor in the quad rear camera setup at Rs 9,999.

  • Published: November 29, 2019 9:01 AM IST
Realme 5s review

Realme 5s will be up for purchase for the first time in India today at 12:00 PM. The mid-segment smartphone was launched last week alongside the Realme X2 Pro flagship in the country. One of the biggest USP of the Realme 5s is its 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor in the quad rear camera setup at Rs 9,999. It also features same 5,000mAh battery and Snapdragon 665 SoC like the Realme 5.

Realme 5s: Price in India, variants and colors

The Chinese smartphone maker is offering the new handset in only two variants. The Realme 5s price in India starts from Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999. The device will be available in Crystal Red, Crystal Blue, and Crystal Purple color variants. It will go on sale via Flipkart and the Realme website at 12:00PM IST. As for the launch offers, Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 7,000. There is also a no-cost EMI option.

Realme 5s Review: A budget alternative to the Redmi Note 8

Also Read

Realme 5s Review: A budget alternative to the Redmi Note 8

Features, specifications

The Realme 5s ships with Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie operating system. The budget handset features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. The smartphone comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. You can expand the internal storage up to 256GB using a microSD card slot.

Watch Video: Realme 5s Unboxing

As for the photography, the Realme 5s bears a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera (PDAF and an f/1.8 aperture). There is also an 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.25 aperture and a 119-degree wide-angle lens). The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4 aperture and a 4cm focus distance), and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a Super Nightscape 2.0 mode for better low-light shots, and a ChromaBoost feature.

Features Realme 5s
Price 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.5-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP +8MP + 2MP +2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 29, 2019 9:01 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme 5s first sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers
News
Realme 5s first sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers
Redmi Note 8 series sale in India today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price, features

News

Redmi Note 8 series sale in India today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price, features

Philips 800 Series Air Purifiers now available; price, features, and more

News

Philips 800 Series Air Purifiers now available; price, features, and more

5G in India: Telecom operators may delay the rollout

Telecom

5G in India: Telecom operators may delay the rollout

Google Pay users in India can soon gift gold; details

News

Google Pay users in India can soon gift gold; details

Most Popular

Airtel Xstream Stick Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Realme 5s Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 series getting stable Android 10 update

Jony Ive has formally left Apple, removed from leadership page

Realme 5s first sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers

Redmi Note 8 series sale in India today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price, features

Philips 800 Series Air Purifiers now available; price, features, and more

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 5s first sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers

News

Realme 5s first sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers
Top smartphones to soon get Android 10 update

News

Top smartphones to soon get Android 10 update
Xiaomi Black Friday Sale announced: Top deals offers

Deals

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale announced: Top deals offers
Vivo U20 goes on first sale today at 12PM: Price, Offers

News

Vivo U20 goes on first sale today at 12PM: Price, Offers
iFFALCON Days on Flipkart: 4K UHD TVs available from Rs 20,999

Deals

iFFALCON Days on Flipkart: 4K UHD TVs available from Rs 20,999

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5s स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल आज, जानें सेल ऑफर्स, कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Vodafone Unlimited Combo Prepaid Plans: 300 रुपये से सस्ते वोडाफोन के बेस्ट प्रीपेड रिचार्ज पैक

PUBG Mobile ने चीटर्स और हैकर्स की लिस्ट को किया अपडेट, 10 साल के लिए लगाया बैन

Realme 5s स्मार्टफोन की Flipkart पर कल होगी पहली सेल, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Oppo Reno 3 स्मार्टफोन दिसंबर में होगा लॉन्च, पंच-होल डिजाइन होने का मिला हिंट

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series getting stable Android 10 update
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 series getting stable Android 10 update
Jony Ive has formally left Apple, removed from leadership page

News

Jony Ive has formally left Apple, removed from leadership page
Realme 5s first sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers

News

Realme 5s first sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers
Redmi Note 8 series sale in India today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price, features

News

Redmi Note 8 series sale in India today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price, features
Philips 800 Series Air Purifiers now available; price, features, and more

News

Philips 800 Series Air Purifiers now available; price, features, and more