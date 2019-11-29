Realme 5s first sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers

Realme 5s will be up for purchase for the first time in India today at 12:00 PM. The mid-segment smartphone was launched last week alongside the Realme X2 Pro flagship in the country. One of the biggest USP of the Realme 5s is its 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor in the quad rear camera setup at Rs 9,999. It also features same 5,000mAh battery and Snapdragon 665 SoC like the Realme 5.

Realme 5s: Price in India, variants and colors

The Chinese smartphone maker is offering the new handset in only two variants. The Realme 5s price in India starts from Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999. The device will be available in Crystal Red, Crystal Blue, and Crystal Purple color variants. It will go on sale via Flipkart and the Realme website at 12:00PM IST. As for the launch offers, Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 7,000. There is also a no-cost EMI option.

Features, specifications

The Realme 5s ships with Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie operating system. The budget handset features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. The smartphone comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. You can expand the internal storage up to 256GB using a microSD card slot.

Watch Video: Realme 5s Unboxing

As for the photography, the Realme 5s bears a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera (PDAF and an f/1.8 aperture). There is also an 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.25 aperture and a 119-degree wide-angle lens). The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4 aperture and a 4cm focus distance), and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a Super Nightscape 2.0 mode for better low-light shots, and a ChromaBoost feature.

Features Realme 5s Price 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.5-inch HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 48MP +8MP + 2MP +2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 5,000mAh