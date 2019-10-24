comscore Realme 5s gets BIS and NBTC certifications; may launch
News

Realme 5s gets BIS and NBTC certifications; may launch soon in market

News

The device comes with an internal model number RMX1925. A new report also highlighted that the device just received certifications from two different certification agencies.

  • Published: October 24, 2019 9:06 AM IST
Realme X2

Smartphone maker Realme is reportedly working on a new smartphone. As per new information, the upcoming smartphone is likely to be the Realme 5s. The device comes with an internal model number RMX1925. A new report also highlighted that the device just received certifications from two different certification agencies including BIS and NBTC. These new certifications indicate that the company may be planning to launch the Realme 5s in the coming weeks.

These certifications sites however do not reveal much in terms of the device’s features and specifications. As previously noted, the company is planning to launch its Realme X2 Pro in India on November 20. It is likely that the company may announce this device at the launch event. On launch, the device is likely to bridge the gap between the Realme 5 and the Pro variant in the market. Realme may also add hardware that is less powerful than the 5. However, all this information is speculation at the time of writing.

Talking about the Realme 5, the company launched the device in India back in August along with the Pro variant. This information came around the same time when Madhav Sheth revealed that Realme will continue with ColorOS. Sheth also revealed that the company is planning to introduce a Realme-exclusive near-stock Android experience with ColorOS 7. This likely means that there won’t be a separate RealmeOS launch.

Realme 5 features, specifications

Features Realme 5
Price 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 24, 2019 9:06 AM IST

