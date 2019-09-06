comscore Realme 5 gets August 2019 security patch with the latest software update
Realme 5's latest software update brings August 2019 Android security patch and more

The latest Realme 5 software update improves the resolution of the 12-megapixel primary rear camera. It also improves the system stability, and the performance of WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger video calls.

  Published: September 6, 2019 1:27 PM IST
Credit - Rehan Hooda

The Realme 5 has received its first software update, which weighs around 300MB in size. The new firmware carries version number RMX1911EX_11_A.12. The update brings the 2019 Android security patch for the month of August. It also improves the system stability, and the performance of WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger video calls.

Moreover, the latest Realme 5 software update also improves the resolution of the 12-megapixel primary rear camera. Additionally, it also improves the portrait mode effect, as per the changelog. The OTA update will hit the Realme 5 units gradually. You can check whether your device has received the update or not in the phone’s settings section. Just head over to the Settings menu > Software Updates and check for the new software update.

Realme XT India launch on September 13; will be available via Flipkart

Also Read

Realme XT India launch on September 13; will be available via Flipkart

To recall, the Realme 5 was launched in August this year, alongside the Realme 5 Pro device. The Realme 5 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage model. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage cost Rs 10,999. The top 4GB RAM + 128GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 11,999.

Realme 5 specifications

The new Realme smartphone comes with a massive 6.5-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The panel operates at a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is made on 11nm process. The handset comes with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. You also get the option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card slot. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with ColorOS skin on top.

Watch: Realme X: First Look | Hands-On

The quad rear cameras are one of the biggest highlights of the phone. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, whereas the third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro shots. You also get a 13-megapixel selfie camera, which supports AI beauty mode too. It is backed by a whopping 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Features Realme 5
Price 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh

