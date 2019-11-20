The Realme 5s has been launched in India, alongside the Realme X2 Pro smartphone. One of the biggest selling points of the Realme 5s is the 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The Realme 5s is priced below Rs 10,000, and offers a 5,000mAh battery, a powerful Snapdragon 665 SoC and more. The device will be available in Crystal Red, Crystal Blue, and Crystal Purple color variants. Read on to find out everything we know so far regarding the Realme 5s’ internal hardware, features, price in India and more.

Realme 5s price in India, sale date, launch offers, availability

The Chinese phone maker is offering the new handset in only two variants. The Realme 5s price in India starts from Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999. The company has confirmed that the original Realme 5 phone will also be available. Comparatively, the Realme 5 price in India starts at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. As for a release date, the Realme 5s will go on sale via Flipkart and the Realme website from 12:00PM IST on November 29. As for the launch offers, Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 7,000. There is also a no-cost EMI option.

Realme 5s features, specifications

The Realme 5s ships with Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie operating system. The budget handset features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. The Realme 5s smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. You can expand the internal storage up to 256GB using a microSD card slot.

Watch: Realme X2 Pro Unboxing

As for the photography, the Realme 5s bears a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera (PDAF and an f/1.8 aperture). There is also an 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.25 aperture and a 119-degree wide-angle lens). The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4 aperture and a 4cm focus distance), and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a Super Nightscape 2.0 mode for better low-light shots, and a ChromaBoost feature.

Features Realme 5 Realme 5s Price Rs 8,999 Rs 9,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie Display 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels 6.5-inch HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 48MP +8MP + 2MP +2MP Front Camera 13MP 13MP Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh